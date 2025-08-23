Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Begin? Know Ganpati Visarjan Date And Other Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.

In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesh is known as the god of wisdom, success, prosperity and the remover of all obstacles.

During the 10-day-long festive celebration across Maharashtra, people bring Ganesha idols home, offer prayers, sweets and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. Homes and streets are filled with joy and devotion. The festival ends with idol immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, during which processions are taken out on the streets to bid farewell to the lord and invite him to come again next year. This ritual is called visarjan.

Devotees chant and dance during the procession. The festival also brings families and communities together and is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings.

Apart from Maharashtra, the Ganpati festival is also widely celebrated in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.