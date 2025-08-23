Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Begin? Know Ganpati Visarjan Date And Other Details
During the 10-day festive celebration across Maharashtra, people bring Ganesha idols home, offer prayers, sweets and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.
In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesh is known as the god of wisdom, success, prosperity and the remover of all obstacles.
During the 10-day-long festive celebration across Maharashtra, people bring Ganesha idols home, offer prayers, sweets and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. Homes and streets are filled with joy and devotion. The festival ends with idol immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, during which processions are taken out on the streets to bid farewell to the lord and invite him to come again next year. This ritual is called visarjan.
Devotees chant and dance during the procession. The festival also brings families and communities together and is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings.
Apart from Maharashtra, the Ganpati festival is also widely celebrated in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.
When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 27 this year. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of the Bhadrapada month.
The 10-day festivities in Maharashtra will end with 'Ganesh Visarjan' on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Muhurat
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - Aug. 26, 1:54 p.m.
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - Aug. 27, 3:44 p.m.
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - Aug. 27, from 11:12 a.m. to 01:44 p.m.
Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi) - Saturday, Sept. 6
Significance Of Ganesh Chaturthi
As per Hindu mythology, it is widely believed that goddess Parvati once made an idol from sandalwood paste and invoked life into it. She named the idol Ganesh. He was supposed to guard her while she bathed. However, when lord Shiva wanted to meet Parvati, Lord Ganesha stopped him as part of his duties. It is said that lord Shiva got angry with Ganesha and severed his head. As a result, Parvati was heartbroken and demanded her son back.
Lord Shiva then instructed his followers to find a new head of a living thing. Then they came back with an elephant’s head and that’s how lord Ganesha was brought back to life. He was also blessed as the first to be worshipped, which is common practice during Hindu puja ceremonies.
During Ganesh Chaturthi, homes are decorated with flowers and rangoli. Devotees perform rituals like fasting, puja, and morning baths. Sweets like modak and laddus are offered as prasad to the lord. The festival ends on the 10th day, on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, devotees participate in Ganesh Visarjan, where the idol is immersed in water.