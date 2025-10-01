Full List Of Dry Days In October 2025: Here's When Bars, Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed
This Oct. 2 holds a double significance as it is both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
The Excise Department in Delhi has issued the list of dry days for October 2025. It confirms that alcohol-serving establishments, including retail shops, pubs, bars, and restaurants, will remain closed on Oct. 2, a Thursday.
This Oct. 2 holds a double significance as it is both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Since the date has been declared a dry day, no alcohol will be available in hotels, restaurants, shops, or bars. The restriction is in force across all licence holders, whether run by the government or privately managed.
Officials have advised people to make prior arrangements, stressing that checks will be carried out to enforce the rules. Consuming alcohol in public spaces on dry days remains an offence punishable by law. Such restrictions are meant to uphold the spirit of national holidays and major religious festivals.
At the same time, it is common for regular consumers to purchase their supplies in advance before the shutters come down. Notably, the current notification does not list Diwali as a dry day, though the authorities may update the schedule later in October.
ALSO READ
Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days — Check State-Wise List Here
A dry day refers to a date on which alcohol sales are barred at licensed shops, bars, and restaurants. Such days are generally announced around national holidays, major religious festivals, or election periods.
In some cases, the restrictions apply across the country, while in others they are limited to particular states or cities, depending on local traditions and government rules. Although the sale and serving of alcohol are restricted, consumption in private spaces is not usually policed.
The purpose of these measures is to preserve public order and show respect for cultural or religious observances. Being aware of the schedule beforehand allows people to plan occasions and gatherings without unexpected disruptions.
It is important to keep track of official government notifications to know about the upcoming dry days at any given point in time.