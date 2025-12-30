From Trump Tariffs To Taylor Swift's Engagement — 2025's Sensational Social Media Posts
The clock is ticking and the final bell will be rung in no time. Before that happens, here is a run-down of some of the top social media moments of 2025:
With every news breaking first on social media platforms, it is safe to say that they have ceased to be mere sources of entertainment and a window to other people's life.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to Taylor Swift and Elon Musk — all have used social media for ground breaking announcements, which may not may not have been for the greater good.
Some Coldplay Concert Kiss Cams cost CEOs their jobs, and other pretentious pop star space kisses led to ruthless roasts and mockeries.
One Million In An Hour
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI took to his official X account on March 31, 2025 to announce that ChatGPT added 1 million users in an hour.
"The chatgpt launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments i'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days. we added one million users in the last hour."
the chatgpt launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments i'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days.— Sam Altman (@sama) March 31, 2025
we added one million users in the last hour.
Battle Of The Billionaires
In a now deleted series of X posts, two brothers from different mothers — Donald Trump and Elon Musk — found themselves in the middle of a Cain and Abel moment.
Trump and Musk tore each other's reputations to smithereens in what can be called one of the most entertaining and pettiest feuds on social media sending global shock waves and swinging stock markets every second.
The infamous spat centred around Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' which Musk termed "disgusting abomination"
Amid his spat with Trump, Musk has posted a provocative poll asking, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?"
Later as the embers turned to flames, Musk shook the earth by claiming that Trump's name was present in the Epstein files.
Taylor Swift's Engagement
Through an Instagram post in August, pop megastar Taylor Swift sent her fans into a frenzy after she announced that she is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
"Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married," Swift said on Instagram.
Swift shared the picture showing Kelce getting down on a knee on Instagram along with the 'So High School' song she wrote about him.
Trump's Tariffs Fiesta
After a crippling suspense, US President Donald Trump went on a tariff announcement rampage via his social media platform 'Truth Social' for most of America's trading partners between late September and Early August.
Among these announcements was the one to slap on 25% punitive tariffs on India for the purchasing of Russian oil, rounding up the total tariffs on India exports to a whopping 50%.
Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.04.25 10:50 AM EST— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 4, 2025
India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They donât care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian Warâ¦
Coldplay Kiss Cam
In July 2025, a 10-second clip from a Coldplay concert in Foxboro cost Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and an HR executive their jobs after they were caught together on the "Kiss Camera"
Katy Perry's Return To The Earth Kiss
After Blue Origin completed its 11th human flight with an all-female crew including Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez, the pop star kissed the ground upon her return. The move was seen as a publicity stunt and mocked ruthlessly.
Fast food chain Wendy's famously replied, "Can we send her back?", garnering a huge amount of engagement.
'Is Gravity Why We Age?' Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal's Hypothesis
In November, Zomato-parent Eternal's CEO Deepinder Goyal released the hypothesis for his research that aimed to explore whether Gravity was one of the reasons why humans age and fall ill.
"I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can’t keep with myself any longer.
"It’s open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity. Newton gave us a word for it.
"Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan", the post stated.
Iâm not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I canât keep with myself any longer.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 15, 2025
Itâs open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on humanâ¦ pic.twitter.com/q2q3tRj3Jd