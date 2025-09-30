From Sydney Sweeney’s Dog To Taylor Swift’s Cats: Five Famous Celebrity Pets
Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe recently passed away.
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton recently lost his pet dog, Roscoe. The 12-year-old bulldog died in Hamilton’s arms after being admitted to a hospital to be treated for pneumonia. Hamilton skipped last week’s Pirelli tyre test so he could remain with his pet.
Hamilton revealed through a heartfelt message on social media that Roscoe passed away on Sunday evening.
Pets are a significant part of the lives of many of us, including celebrities. Let us take a look at some of the celebrity pets who are popular across the world.
Five Famous Celebrity Pets
1. Sydney Sweeney’s Puppy Sully
Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney recently announced that she welcomed a puppy called Sully into her home. She introduced the dog to fans with the caption “introducing sully bear” alongside a collection of pictures and clips, in which the pup, seemingly a German Shepherd, took centre stage.
One image showed her sharing a kiss with Sully while wearing a baseball cap in a bar, while another captured her carrying him snugly inside her handbag.
2. Taylor Swift’s Cats
Taylor Swift has three cats: Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, who are Scottish Folds, and Benjamin Button, a Ragdoll cat.
In 2023, the popular singer posed with her cat Benjamin for the cover of TIME’s Person of the Year issue, and the following year, one of those photographs was repurposed to back Kamala Harris’ candidacy during the 2024 US presidential election.
3. Jimmy Fallon’s Dog Gary
Each evening, millions of viewers tune into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but the comedian’s most devoted audience member doesn’t come from the television ratings.
At home, by his side, is Gary: an English cream golden retriever who never misses a moment. Fittingly, it was television itself that first brought the pair together. It sparked a bond that has since grown into an inseparable friendship.
4. Henry Cavill's Dog Kal
Henry Cavill is the proud owner of a dog called Kal. The dog takes his name from Kal-El, the Kryptonian identity of Superman, a role Henry Cavill is best known for.
The actor is rarely seen without his loyal American Akita. He often brings it along to film sets and interviews. Though Cavill usually keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he does share the occasional snapshot of Kal with fans on Instagram.
5. Zendaya’s Dog Noon
Zendaya’s dog truly holds centre stage in her life. Noon Coleman is the “forever puppy” she can’t resist doting on. Whether through affectionate nicknames or frequent mentions, it’s clear that the actress shares a special bond with her four-legged friend.