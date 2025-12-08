From Pleading For Leave To Just Notifying: Man Highlights Work Culture Gap Between India And Singapore
After relocating to Singapore, an Indian employee reveals a refreshing change in workplace norms, noting the ease of requesting leave and well-defined office hours.
An Indian professional based in Singapore has ignited an online debate by posting a video contrasting the workplace cultures of India and Singapore. The professional, named Aman, uploaded the clip to Instagram, providing viewers a look inside his Singapore office as he shared his opinions.
In the voiceover, he says, "India me leave maangne ke liye humein beg karna padta tha, sir tabiyat kharab hai, [In India, one had to beg for leave, make an excuse about being unwell], sir family emergency, we had to invent tragedy just to get a Friday leave. Here in Singapore, I do not ask, I just inform. Shaam 6 baje baad mera phone mera hai, boss ka nahi, [after 6 pm, my phone belongs to me, not to the boss], no calls, no guilt, just life. Agar tum 8 baje ke baad office me baith kar hard work kar rahe ho toh tum hard working nahi, tum bas exploited ho yaar [if you are working hard in office post 8 pm, then it's not hard work, it's exploitation, my friend]."
In the caption to the video, he wrote, "The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore. Stop justifying your time off. In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You over-share details, hoping for sympathy approvals."
"Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess. Do you still feel scared to send that OOO [out-of-office] email?" he said, concluding the post.
Many viewers related to his candid reflections, echoing widespread concerns over unrealistic expectations and prolonged working hours in India’s workplaces.
"Hope GenZ changes this in India," wrote one user.
Another person wrote, "Wherever you work, it totally depends on your project's initial plan. I worked in India for almost 11 years, I don't need to beg for my leaves, I planned in advance and informed. The same way in Singapore as well."
"I think govt should implement the rules for the companies," said another person.
"Isn't exploitation common in India? Just look how the rich exploit the ordinary people," wrote a user.
One user disagreed, saying, "You are new to Singapore, and you have no idea of Asian culture."