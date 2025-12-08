From Pleading For Leave To Just Notifying: Man Highlights Work Culture Gap Between India And Singapore

An Indian professional based in Singapore has ignited an online debate by posting a video contrasting the workplace cultures of India and Singapore. The professional, named Aman, uploaded the clip to Instagram, providing viewers a look inside his Singapore office as he shared his opinions.

In the voiceover, he says, "India me leave maangne ke liye humein beg karna padta tha, sir tabiyat kharab hai, [In India, one had to beg for leave, make an excuse about being unwell], sir family emergency, we had to invent tragedy just to get a Friday leave. Here in Singapore, I do not ask, I just inform. Shaam 6 baje baad mera phone mera hai, boss ka nahi, [after 6 pm, my phone belongs to me, not to the boss], no calls, no guilt, just life. Agar tum 8 baje ke baad office me baith kar hard work kar rahe ho toh tum hard working nahi, tum bas exploited ho yaar [if you are working hard in office post 8 pm, then it's not hard work, it's exploitation, my friend]."

In the caption to the video, he wrote, "The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore. Stop justifying your time off. In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You over-share details, hoping for sympathy approvals."

"Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess. Do you still feel scared to send that OOO [out-of-office] email?" he said, concluding the post.