From Pitch To Prison? Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Warns 'Fraud' Founder Of Jail Time

Shark Tank's fifth season saw a pitcher that attracted the ire of the 'Sharks' (investors who act as panelists for the show) who alleged that he was engaging in fraudulent and baseless claims and accused him of manipulating and deceiving his customers.

Manoj Das, an aromatherapist and a naturopath, came on to the show to pitch his venture Lewisia Wellness, which he claimed could cure skin and hair problems and were created from natural ingredients, calling them "chemical free."

The panelists included Anupam Mittal, founder and director of Shaadi.com; Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital; Namita Thapar, executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Mohit Yadav, co-founder of skincare brand Minimalist and Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt.

Das sought Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% equity in his company.

These claims, which Das failed to adequately substantiate to satisfy their skepticism as well as his insistence on calling himself a doctor despite not having a corresponding medical degree, inflamed their ire.

“Can you write doctor if you are an aromatherapist and naturopath?” Mittal enquired. When Das persisted in his claim that he could, the Shaadi.com founder stated, “I will change my name if you can add doctor to yours.”

“This is a fraud case if you can’t put doctor in your name," Aman Gupta added.