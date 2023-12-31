From 'Jawan' To 'Animal', Here Are 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies In 2023

From 'Animal' to 'Jawan', 2023 will be remembered as the year that saw a slew of blockbuster movies in India. Cutting across genres, viewers were treated to a fine blend of direction, acting, music, and cinematography in all these films.

IMDb or Internet Movie Database has released its Indian Films Box Office Report For 2023. IMDb is an online database of films and TV shows worldwide. Here's the list of the top five highest-grossing Indian movies in 2023.