From 'Jawan' To 'Animal', Here Are 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies In 2023
From 'Animal' to 'Jawan', 2023 will be remembered as the year that saw a slew of blockbuster movies in India. Cutting across genres, viewers were treated to a fine blend of direction, acting, music, and cinematography in all these films.
IMDb or Internet Movie Database has released its Indian Films Box Office Report For 2023. IMDb is an online database of films and TV shows worldwide. Here's the list of the top five highest-grossing Indian movies in 2023.
5 Indian Movies With Highest Box Office Collections In 2023
1. Jawan
This action thriller stars Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in guest appearances.
It marked South Indian director Atlee's debut in Bollywood. The movie was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is now streaming on Netflix.
'Jawan' outlines 'the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society'. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.
Budget: Rs 300 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1152 crore
Domestic net collection: Rs 640.8 crore
2. Pathaan
The action-thriller starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan hit Indian theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Budget: Rs 250 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1050.8 crore
Domestic net collection: Rs 543.4 crore
3. Animal
'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor is an action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was released in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. Despite its successful run in theatres, 'Animal' has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.
Budget: Rs 150 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 884.2 crore
Domestic net collection: Rs 540.5 crore
Note: The movie is still running in theatres
4. Gadar 2
This action drama is a sequel to 'Gadar', which was released in 2001. It stars Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie is streaming on Zee5.
Budget: Rs 85 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 687.8 crore
Domestic net collection: Rs 525.2 crore
5. Leo
This high-octane Tamil action film is based on the life of a cafe owner in Himachal Pradesh. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Priya Anand. The movie streaming on Netflix is available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.
Budget: 225 crore
Worldwide Gross: 618.5 crore
Worldwide Share: 298.1 crore
Pre-release Business: 215 crore
