Forced Into Secret Santa? Your Quick Guide To Not Getting Hated

Office Secret Santa is not about generosity. It’s about survival.

You’re buying a gift for someone you interact with professionally, vaguely, or, sometimes, never. The budget is capped, the expectations are high, and somehow everyone remembers the bad gifts forever. (Yes, the jasmine perfume from last year still comes up in the canteen.)

So no, this is not about being 'thoughtful.' It’s about being useful and mildly impressive — without looking like you ordered something in a panic at 11:47 p.m.

Here’s a quick guide to gifts that won't make your colleague hate you.