Forced Into Secret Santa? Your Quick Guide To Not Getting Hated
If your gift makes them think, "Huh, this is actually nice," without starting a conversation — you’ve absolutely nailed it.
Office Secret Santa is not about generosity. It’s about survival.
You’re buying a gift for someone you interact with professionally, vaguely, or, sometimes, never. The budget is capped, the expectations are high, and somehow everyone remembers the bad gifts forever. (Yes, the jasmine perfume from last year still comes up in the canteen.)
So no, this is not about being 'thoughtful.' It’s about being useful and mildly impressive — without looking like you ordered something in a panic at 11:47 p.m.
Here’s a quick guide to gifts that won't make your colleague hate you.
Secret Santa gifts under Rs 500. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Under Rs 500: The Perfect Kind
Faux Desk Plants
Perfect for the colleague whose desk looks like a charging station exploded on it. A tiny plant adds life without requiring commitment. Go for fake plants, or the really low maintenance ones — low maintenance, high survival rate, just like them in corporate life.
Face Masks
Sheet masks, under-eye patches, or clay masks work because they feel indulgent but non-invasive. It says, "You look tired, but I’m not going to say that out loud, or be mean about it." Please stick to calming or hydrating, not 'anti-ageing miracle.'
Card Games
For the colleague who always says 'let’s do something fun' but never plans it. UNO, playing cards, Monopoly Deal, or quick party games work across age groups and social comfort levels.
Journals
Ideal for the person who writes lists, doodles during meetings, or just hoards stationery for emotional stability. Choose clean covers — you might not know what they want to read on the cover of their diary everyday.
Secret Santa gifts under Rs 1,000. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Under Rs 1,000: Cute, Within Reason
Earbuds
For the office calls, travel, gym, or pretending to be busy. Everyone needs a backup pair, even if they won’t admit it.
Coffee Maker (Pour-Over/French Press)
For the colleague who’s emotionally attached to their morning coffee. Even if they don’t use it daily, it will feel like an upgrade to their routine.
Assorted Hot Chocolate Bundle
For the non-coffee drinker, the winter romantic, or the one who always says "I'll have something warm." It's festive without screaming Christmas.
Gourmet Chocolate
The grown-up version of your favourite, everyday sweets. Go for interesting flavours or artisanal brands — something they wouldn’t buy themselves but will absolutely finish.
Secret Santa gifts under Rs 1,500. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Under Rs 1,500: For The Spenders
Laptop Stand
For the colleague who’s hunched over like a question mark by 4 p.m. It instantly improves posture, desk aesthetics, and perceived life organisation.
Jigsaw Puzzle
For the quietly intense ones. Or anyone who likes switching their brain off without scrolling. It's unexpected, but not weird.
Desk Lamps
For the Work From Home warrior or 'home desk aesthetic enthusiast'. Good lighting makes everyone feel like they have their life together (even if they don’t).
Handheld Garment Steamer
For commuters, travellers, or anyone who hates ironing with a passion. It’s practical, underrated, and earns genuine gratitude.
Remember, your goal is not to be remembered as the best Secret Santa. Your goal is to not be remembered for the wrong reasons.
