WATCH: Air India's First Wide-Body Airbus A350-900 Aircraft Arrives In India

Tata-owned airlines Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft landed at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday. It is the first to sport the airline's new livery and interior.

Air India, which plans to induct six A350 planes in the first phase, will be the first Indian carrier to have this aircraft type.

The maiden flight of the AIC350 took off from Toulouse in France and reached New Delhi at around 1:46 PM IST.