WATCH: Air India's First Wide-Body Airbus A350-900 Aircraft Arrives In India
Air India welcomed its first wide-body A350-900 to New Delhi, marking a significant milestone for the Tata-owned airline.
Tata-owned airlines Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft landed at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday. It is the first to sport the airline's new livery and interior.
Air India, which plans to induct six A350 planes in the first phase, will be the first Indian carrier to have this aircraft type.
The maiden flight of the AIC350 took off from Toulouse in France and reached New Delhi at around 1:46 PM IST.
Users on X had pointed out how the aircraft was also the most tracked flight on FlightRadar24 during the day.
Watch: Air India A350-900 Arrives At New Delhi Airport
Airline enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the arrival of the A350, shared visuals of the arrival on platform X. Here are some posts showing the landing of Air India A350.
The new ERA of @airindia starts. The all new most tracked aircraft in India on the Indian radar has touched town at the @DelhiAirport. #Avgeek
CEO Of Air India Campbell Wilson On AIC350's Maiden Voyage
The airline's chief Campbell Wilson said, "After many months of planning, the first aircraft A350-900 and the first to sport the airline's new livery and interior, will arrive in Delhi on Saturday".
He added, "Being the first of type for India and Air India there are a number of post-arrival regulatory processes that need to be completed, including customs clearance, various DGCA checks on equipment, as well as a series of ground tests and proving flights to demonstrate procedures in action before the airline is certified to carry passengers."
Air India's New Look At The Mumbai Airport
Meanwhile, the CSMIA witnessed a new look of Air India. From check-in counters to the new boarding passes, from digital displays to the branding totems, Air India’s new look has engulfed the airport with vibrancy.
Air India's New Uniform
In a message to the staff on Friday, the Air India CEO and MD also said that new uniforms for the airline's ground staff as well as for Air India Express staff will be introduced soon. Recently, Air India introduced new uniforms for the airline's cabin and cockpit crew.
Air India Completes Title Transfer Of Fourth A350 Aircraft
Meanwhile, Air India has completed the title transfer of its fourth A350 aircraft, and it is scheduled to arrive in February 2024. The Tata Group-owned carrier's A350-900 aircraft arrived in India in December 2023.
The airline has ordered six A350-900 planes and five are scheduled for delivery through March 2024. Apart from these, the airline's firm orders for 470 new aircraft include 34 A350-1000s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777Xs, 140 A320 neos, 70 A321 neos and 190 Boeing 737MAXs.