Flipkart Republic Day Sale Begins Jan. 17: Deals Expected On iPhones, Samsung, Realme And More

E-commerce platform Flipkart will kick off its Republic Day Sale on Jan. 17. Ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day, the sale marks Flipkart’s first major shopping event of 2026. The platform will offer a wide range of discounts and deals across mobiles, laptops, fashion and more items to attract shoppers.

Heavy discounts are expected on gadgets such as mobiles and laptops as tech players are gearing up to launch new models in 2026. Similarly, fashion and home essentials will also be discounted.

On its website, Flipkart has announced that its premium users, subscribed to ‘BLACK’ and Plus membership will get an early access.

“24 hour early access for Plus and BLACK,” the Flipkart website reads.

The e-commerce giant is encouraging customers to start wish-listing their favourite products. During the sale, deals are expected across top mobile brands, such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, Apple, Samsung among others.

According to Flipkart, customers can secure an additional 10% instant discount through HDFC Bank credit cards. They will also be able to avail easy EMI options.