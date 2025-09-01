Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Teased: Check Upcoming Discounts, Offers

Flipkart has officially teased the return of its biggest annual shopping event: the Big Billion Days Sale 2025. While the exact dates of the mega shopping sale are not known, the e-commerce platform has launched a quick teaser of the event with a banner on the homepage of its website.

A similar mega sale will be launched by e-commerce giant Amazon, known as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

“Amazon India’s most awaited shopping event, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. will start soon, with 24-hour early access exclusively for Prime members,” the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

Both Flipkart and Amazon have kept most details under wraps. However, these major sales typically coincide with key festivals like Diwali and are expected to begin around the same time.

The banners on Flipkart’s website and app say that the sale is “Coming Soon.” This is expected to spark excitement among eager shoppers who are looking to grab festive deals for high-value purchase items such as electronics and premium gadgets.

Similar to the previous years, the Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are expected to offer major discounts on electronics. These will cover a wide range of products such as smartphones, laptops and other premium gadgets.

Flipkart is likely to slash prices on top models like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 10. Some reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S24 may see a significant price drop during the sale. There’s also a buzz that the iPhone 16 could hit its lowest price so far in India during the sale. Notably, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched soon by Apple. Hence, sales could introduce a significant price drop for iPhone 16 models.

Though Flipkart hasn’t confirmed the start date, it is expected to closely follow Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The e-commerce giants are expected to give heavy discounts to attract a wider customer base.

In the Amazon sale, customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount using SBI Credit or Debit Cards and EMI. Smartphones and accessories from Apple, Samsung, iQOO and OnePlus may see up to 40% off. Electronics from HP, boAt, Samsung and Sony could be available at up to 80% off, Amazon said in its blog post.

Similar deals and discounts are expected in the Big Billion Sale with a 10% instant discount on using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.