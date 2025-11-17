Fitness Startup CEO Blasts Zomato CEO's Gravity Ageing Theory — 'Sci-Fi', 'Pseudo-science', 'Plain Deception'

He noted that Goyal’s "short people supposedly live longer" is a claim that is not backed by proper data. Chouksey also flagged the proposal’s attempt at citing yoga poses over "science-backed" evidence to support his claims.

"His first slide says "backed by science," and then he immediately uses an appeal-to-tradition argument. If that’s the standard, every historical belief becomes "evidence" for pseudoscience!" the CEO noted.

He also added that Goyal’s claim that blood flow to the brain declines with age is only partially true, as there’s “no evidence it's caused by gravity".

In his LinkedIn post, Chouksey warned that Goyal’s presentation reads more like "sci-fi marketing", which could be aimed at promoting gadgets that claim to enhance or monitor blood flow to the brain.

"The commercial angle isn’t subtle. The device will likely be called 'Temple'," he noted, sharing a purported associated link to the website. The term 'Temple' is being associated in media reports with a new health-monitoring device venture by Goyal.

The website link shared by Chouksey read, "TEMPLE. The future of health starts where no one’s looking. Inside your brain. Coming soon."

"All in all, this theory insults the work of scientists who actually study ageing: genomic stability, DNA repair, mitochondrial decline, proteostasis, epigenetic drift, stem-cell exhaustion. None of these processes have any evidence linking them to Earth's gravitational field. Zero," Chouksey said, calling Goyal’s proposal a "deception".

Pointing to Goyal's claim of conducting a supporting study linked to brain blood flow, Chouksey concluded his post, "If Deepinder has any integrity, he’d release the six-week study and raw data for peer review before making outlandish claims."