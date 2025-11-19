Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo Sees Driver's Monthly Salary Touching Rs 1 Lakh In Future; Internet Reacts

According to the post, when Dayanand first joined his family 13 years ago, his salary was around Rs 15,000. Over time he became a trusted and "integral" part of their daily life.

Presently, his three children are married, settled and work good jobs.

Although Dayanand has made strides in financially, he continues to live a frugal life with discipline and unmatched punctuality.

"He continues to live frugally, with unwavering punctuality and discipline: wakes up at 4:30 a.m., sleeps by 8:30 p.m., is never late, and always carries a smile", Warikoo stated in his post.

The family have come to trust Dayanand so much that he now holds duplicate house keys, knows their ATM Pins and handles all crucial tasks even in their absence.

The finfluencer stated that he blindly trusts Dayanand with his and his family's safety.

"He saves us time, mental load, and effort. In return, all he ever wanted was trust - which we gladly gave... He has been one of the best uses of our money, and I can’t wait for him to reach Rs 1 lakh per month in the next 5–6 years", Warikoo said in his post.

X users found Warikoo's treatment of his employee heartwarming. One user commented, "Great that you are covering Insurance as part of compensation. Hope others are also driven to do this for their staff - the additional cost for employers is negligible but benefits for employees is significant. Also help with financial planning/accessing benefits."

Another user lauded Ankur's efforts for Dayanand and said, "This is the right way to treat employees. Dignity of labour goes for everyone. Proud of you, Ankur."

Yet others appreciated Dayanand's sincerity and loyalty to the family stating, "People like Dayanand Bhaiya remind us that loyalty and sincerity are priceless. When you invest trust in the right person, the returns last a lifetime".