Filmfare Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners: '12th Fail', Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And More
Filmfare Awards is an annual event that honours artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi-language film industry.
Bollywood descended on Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar on Sunday to attend the 69th Filmfare Awards being hosted in the state for the first time.
The event was hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maneish Paul. Filmfare Awards is an annual event that honours artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi-language film industry.
Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' won the award for the 'Best Film' this year while he won the 'Best Director' award.
Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the film was released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, '12th Fail' opened to good reviews and amassed Rs 50 crore at the box office.
Ranbir Kapoor won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)' award for his performance in 'Animal' while Alia Bhatt took home the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)' trophy for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.
Filmfare Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners
Here's the full list of winners across categories:
Best Film (Popular): 12th Fail
Best Film (Critics): Joram
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor for Animal.
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Best Actor Critics': Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail.
Best Actress Critics': Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Shefali Shah for Three Of Us.
Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Dunki.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal).
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly- Animal).
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang- Pathaan.
Best Story: Amit Rai for OMG 2.
Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail.
Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja for Dhak Dhak.
Best Debut Male: Aditya Rawal for Faraaz.
Best Debut Female: Alizeh Agnihotri for Farrey.
Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan.
Filmfare Awards 2024: Technical Awards
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan won big in the 'Technical Awards' category of the 69th Filmfare Awards on Saturday. here's a list
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma for Sam Bahadur and Sync Cinema for Animal
Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur
Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX for Jawan
Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail
Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur
Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us
Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya for 'What Jhumka?' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues for Jawan
Congratulations!— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 28, 2024
The Filmfare Award for Best Film goes to #12thFail at the 69th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024 with #GujaratTourism.
Watch #FilmfareOnZeeTV, Sun, 18th Feb, 9 PM onwards@GujaratTourism @HyundaiIndia @amwayindia pic.twitter.com/LZUrjY5RbQ