Filmfare Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners: '12th Fail', Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And More

Bollywood descended on Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar on Sunday to attend the 69th Filmfare Awards being hosted in the state for the first time.

The event was hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maneish Paul. Filmfare Awards is an annual event that honours artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi-language film industry.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' won the award for the 'Best Film' this year while he won the 'Best Director' award.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the film was released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, '12th Fail' opened to good reviews and amassed Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)' award for his performance in 'Animal' while Alia Bhatt took home the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)' trophy for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.