'Fighter' Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Movie Earns Rs 123.60 Crore In Extended Weekend
The Siddharth Anand-directed movie earned Rs 30.20 crore at the box office on Sunday.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' has packed an "impressive" total in its extended weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Monday.
The Siddharth Anand-directed movie earned Rs 30.20 crore at the box office on Sunday which took its four-day-long weekend collection to a total of Rs 123.60 crore.
"The biz of Fighter is clearly divided… While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets / single screens haven’t tapped its real potential… Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt," he said in a post on X.
The real examination for the movie begins today, the make-or-break Monday, he added.
#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*â¦ The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidenceâ¦ Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: â¹ 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2024
With extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 crore on day 4,' the producers said in a statement.
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day Wise
Day 1, Thursday: Rs 24.60 crore
Day 2, Friday: Rs 41.20 crore
Day 3, Saturday: Rs 27.60 crore
Day 4, Sunday: Rs 30.20 crore
Total: Rs 123.60 crore
'Fighter' is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. 'Fighter' also features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Rishabh Sawhney. The movie is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures.
According to the film's official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.
"They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. 'Fighter' is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.
(With PTI inputs)