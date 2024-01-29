'Fighter' Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Movie Earns Rs 123.60 Crore In Extended Weekend

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' has packed an "impressive" total in its extended weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Monday.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie earned Rs 30.20 crore at the box office on Sunday which took its four-day-long weekend collection to a total of Rs 123.60 crore.

"The biz of Fighter is clearly divided… While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets / single screens haven’t tapped its real potential… Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt," he said in a post on X.

The real examination for the movie begins today, the make-or-break Monday, he added.