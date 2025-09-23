Festive Season Deals Are Live: Are No-Cost EMIs Really A Good Deal?

Festive sales by retailers like Amazon and Flipkart are once again in the news for their big discounts and flashy deals. These platforms have partnered with several banks to offer deals like instant discounts and no-cost EMIs. While these seem attractive, it is important to understand how they work.

On the surface, no-cost EMIs seem like an affordable option to buy a product without burning a hole in one’s pocket. However, sometimes these offers can have hidden processing fees that you may be unaware of.

Zero-interest EMIs are a popular marketing strategy that lets buyers afford expensive items like phones, appliances, and furniture more easily. Common during festive seasons, these schemes boost sales.

Regular EMIs include interest, making the total purchase cost higher. On the other hand, zero-interest EMIs seem more appealing, but they may include hidden charges or reduced discounts.