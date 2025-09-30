Festivals In October 2025: Dussehra To Diwali, Check Full List Of Holidays

Vijayadashami, more commonly known as Dussehra or Dasara, symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. It also marks Goddess Durga’s conquest of the demon Mahishasura.

Various customs are observed on the occasion, including Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and the practice of Seema Avalanghan. These sacred rituals are usually performed during the Aparahna, or afternoon period.