Festivals In October 2025: Dussehra To Diwali, Check Full List Of Holidays
Festival Holidays in October: From Chath Puja to Karva Chauth, the month has several significant events lined up.
October promises a colourful line-up of festivals, holidays, and events that have cultural and religious significance. With long weekends and holidays on the cards, it's also the perfect chance to travel and spend quality time with family and friends. Here are some of the major festivals coming up in October.
Dussehra: October 2 (Thursday)
Vijayadashami, more commonly known as Dussehra or Dasara, symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. It also marks Goddess Durga’s conquest of the demon Mahishasura.
Various customs are observed on the occasion, including Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and the practice of Seema Avalanghan. These sacred rituals are usually performed during the Aparahna, or afternoon period.
Gandhi Jayanti: October 2 (Thursday)
The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. Known as the Father of the Nation, he was a key figure in the Independence movement and led campaigns such as the Champaran satyagraha, the non-co-operation movement and the salt march.
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday: October 7 (Tuesday)
Maharishi Valmiki is revered as the sage who composed the timeless epic Ramayana. It comprises nearly 24,000 verses spread across seven section. He is honoured as the Adi Kavi, or the very first poet of Sanskrit literature, for his pioneering contribution to poetry.
His birth anniversary, known as Valmiki Jayanti, is celebrated annually on Ashwin Purnima, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.
Karva Chauth: October 10 (Friday)
On Karva Chauth, married women observe a fast and pray for their husband’s health and long life. Rituals, prayers and the much-awaited sighting of the moon are key components of the occasion.
Women embrace the spirit of the festival by wearing traditional clothing, adorning themselves with jewellery and sharing stories that reflect love, loyalty and togetherness. Celebrated with warmth and excitement, it is a festival that deepens familial bonds and honours marital devotion.
Diwali: October 21 (Tuesday)
The festive season reaches its peak with Diwali, which falls on Oct. 21. It commemorates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya and sees homes illuminated with rows of lamps, colourful rangoli patterns and the exchange of sweets and gifts among family and friends.
The celebrations continue after Diwali with Govardhan Puja on Oct. 21, which recalls Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to shelter villagers, and Bhai Duj on Oct. 23, a cherished occasion that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.
Chhath Puja: October 25 To October 28
Chhath Puja is majorly celebrated by the Purvanchali community, natives of Eastern UP, Bihar, and other Bhojpuri-speaking people. It involves the worship of the Sun God as women stand in knee-deep water.