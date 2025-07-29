Festivals In August 2025: Raksha Bandhan To Janmashtami, Check Full List Of Festive Holidays
Banks and stock markets will remain closed on several days in the month of August due to festive holidays across India.
India is known for vibrant and colourful celebrations throughout the year. Many festivals are celebrated in different states as per regional calendars. However, the real festive season starts in August, as per the Hindu calendar. The series of festive days in August 2025 promises to be a time of celebrations, spiritual reflection and cherished family traditions.
A mix of religious and cultural festivals will be observed across the country, uniting people of all ages and backgrounds. From the rituals of Raksha Bandhan to the grandeur of Onam and the revelry of Ganesh Chaturthi, the month offers enormous moments of joy marked by devotion and spirituality.
Here's a roundup of the major festivals lined up in August 2025:
Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: Aug. 4 (Monday)
Shravan, the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds huge significance in Hinduism. Devotees observe fasts and offer special prayers, particularly on Mondays, which are considered auspicious. On Aug. 4, the fourth and last Shravan Somwar will be observed. On this day, devotees observe a fast and visit temples seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings. The month of Shravan will end on Aug. 9, as per the Hindu calendar.
Raksha Bandhan/Rakhi: Aug. 9 (Saturday)
A celebration of sibling love, Raksha Bandhan sees sisters tying rakhi threads on their brothers’ wrists, symbolising protection and affection. In return, brothers pledge to stand by their sisters through thick and thin. The festival is marked by family gatherings, exchange of gifts and a sense of warmth that strengthens familial bonds. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Aug. 9.
Independence Day: Aug. 15 (Friday)
India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15 will be observed nationwide with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events and tributes to freedom fighters. Banks and stock markets will also remain closed on this day.
Krishna Janmashtami: Aug. 16 (Saturday)
Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, revered as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated with grand processions and events in Mathura and Vrindavan. At the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura, midnight prayers are offered and devotees celebrate the occasion with many grand events. The day is also celebrated in a grand manner across India. Many devotees observe a fast on this day.
Dahi Handi: Aug. 16 (Saturday)
In many states, especially in Maharashtra, it’s a grand festive occasion. Dahi Handi, a playful re-enactment of Krishna’s childhood adventures, is celebrated with various public events. Teams of young men, known as Govindas, form human pyramids to break high-hanging pots filled with curd or butter. The event draws large crowds and embodies teamwork, athleticism and festive spirit.
Hartalika Teej: Aug. 26 (Tuesday)
Observed primarily by women in north India, Hartalika Teej is dedicated to the goddess Parvati. Women, both married and unmarried, observe a fast without food or water, praying for marital bliss and the well-being of their families. The festival marks goddess Parvati’s devotion to get married to Lord Shiva.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Aug. 27 (Wednesday)
Celebrated with grandeur across Maharashtra and other parts of India, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Idols of the elephant-headed deity are installed at homes and puja pandals. The day is celebrated with grandeur and spiritual fervour, accompanied by music, devotional songs and festive decorations. Stock markets will also remain closed on this day due to the public holiday in Maharashtra.
Onam: Aug. 26 to Sep. 5
Kerala’s most significant festival, Onam, begins on Aug. 26 and continues for 10 days. The celebration honours the mythical King Mahabali’s annual return to his people. Homes are adorned with flower carpets and families gather for the grand Onam Sadhya feast.
Whether it’s fasting in devotion, sharing meals with family, or participating in age-old customs, August 2025 is set to feature a variety of traditional observances across India.