Festivals In August 2025: Raksha Bandhan To Janmashtami, Check Full List Of Festive Holidays

India is known for vibrant and colourful celebrations throughout the year. Many festivals are celebrated in different states as per regional calendars. However, the real festive season starts in August, as per the Hindu calendar. The series of festive days in August 2025 promises to be a time of celebrations, spiritual reflection and cherished family traditions.

A mix of religious and cultural festivals will be observed across the country, uniting people of all ages and backgrounds. From the rituals of Raksha Bandhan to the grandeur of Onam and the revelry of Ganesh Chaturthi, the month offers enormous moments of joy marked by devotion and spirituality.

Here's a roundup of the major festivals lined up in August 2025: