'Festival Of Lights': Trump, Starmer, Other World Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended his greetings to people celebrating Diwali, describing the festival as a timeless reminder of light’s triumph over darkness and good’s victory over evil.

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the “Festival of Lights".” Trump said in his statement, adding that the occasion embodies unity, hope, and the enduring power of goodness.

He noted that Diwali is a time for families and friends to come together, celebrate their communities, and renew their sense of optimism. “As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil,” he said.

Wishing peace and prosperity to all those observing the festival, Trump added, “May this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace.”

Britain’s royals and Prime Minister Keir Starmer also shared Diwali greetings on Monday, with the High Commission of India in London highlighting a message of inclusiveness and sustainability associated with the annual Festival of Lights.

“Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world,” reads a message from Buckingham Palace, shared across all its social media platforms.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also took to social media to wish “Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas”.