'Festival Of Lights': Trump, Starmer, Other World Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings
The Opposition Conservative Party Leader, Kemi Badenoch, hailed the “celebration of light over darkness, hope over despair, and the power of family, community and faith” in her message.
US President Donald Trump on Monday extended his greetings to people celebrating Diwali, describing the festival as a timeless reminder of light’s triumph over darkness and good’s victory over evil.
“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the “Festival of Lights".” Trump said in his statement, adding that the occasion embodies unity, hope, and the enduring power of goodness.
He noted that Diwali is a time for families and friends to come together, celebrate their communities, and renew their sense of optimism. “As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil,” he said.
Wishing peace and prosperity to all those observing the festival, Trump added, “May this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace.”
Britain’s royals and Prime Minister Keir Starmer also shared Diwali greetings on Monday, with the High Commission of India in London highlighting a message of inclusiveness and sustainability associated with the annual Festival of Lights.
“Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world,” reads a message from Buckingham Palace, shared across all its social media platforms.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer also took to social media to wish “Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas”.
Wishing Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 20, 2025
Earlier this month I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds.
As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, letâs keep building a Britain where everyone
“Wishing a very Happy Diwali to all those celebrating the festival of lights in the UK, India, and around the world. May this Diwali bring blessings, peace, and prosperity to everyone,” said Priti Patel, the Indian-origin shadow foreign secretary.
The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, highlighted Deepavali as one of the central elements of the festive calendar in India in his video message.
“It is celebrated across all communities as an opportunity to bring together families and friends and celebrate the joys of the changing season, and the start of the cool season,” said Doraiswami.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also highlighted Diwali's universal message of positivity and renewal. He said, "As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future. May it be an absolutely wonderful celebration."
Dubai's ruler and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also conveyed warm wishes to the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali.
Sri Lanka's President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, wrote on X, "On this blessed Deepavali, my warmest wishes to all Hindus in Sri Lanka and abroad. As lamps are lit in every home, we pray that this festival's light dispels the darkness in our hearts and illuminates our collective path. This celebration of good over evil mirrors our government's resolve to defeat the threats to our nation's progress, from drug abuse to extremism. We are committed to building a safe, just and thriving nation where every individual's freedom and dignity are preserved."
