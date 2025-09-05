Fake IAS Officer Arrested In Lucknow: Forged Documents Found, Luxury Cars Seized

A routine traffic check by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow has led to the arrest of a man who was impersonating an IAS Officer. Wazirganj Police arrested the accused near Kargil Park during a vehicle check on Wednesday. The fake IAS officer has been identified as 36-year-old Saurabh Tripathi, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar and a native of Mau district. He is a B.Tech graduate by qualification.

During a routine traffic check, when his vehicle was stopped, the accused tried to exert his authority, claiming to be an IAS officer. However, his behaviour raised suspicion among police officials and further questioning uncovered his real identity.

According to Lucknow Police, the accused had been posing as a fake IAS officer for many years. He was enjoying the authority and the benefits of a senior bureaucrat. After apprehending him, the police recovered multiple luxury vehicles, fake government documents, official car passes and blue beacon lights from his possession.

His luxury cars included a Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz C 220. The accused allegedly built the fake identity of an IAS officer to enjoy the benefits and powers of a top bureaucrat. His vehicles were also seen bearing the ‘Government of India’ label.