Fake IAS Officer Arrested In Lucknow: Forged Documents Found, Luxury Cars Seized
The fake IAS officer, arrested by Wazirganj Police, has been identified as 36-year-old Saurabh Tripathi, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar and a native of Mau district.
A routine traffic check by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow has led to the arrest of a man who was impersonating an IAS Officer. Wazirganj Police arrested the accused near Kargil Park during a vehicle check on Wednesday. The fake IAS officer has been identified as 36-year-old Saurabh Tripathi, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar and a native of Mau district. He is a B.Tech graduate by qualification.
During a routine traffic check, when his vehicle was stopped, the accused tried to exert his authority, claiming to be an IAS officer. However, his behaviour raised suspicion among police officials and further questioning uncovered his real identity.
According to Lucknow Police, the accused had been posing as a fake IAS officer for many years. He was enjoying the authority and the benefits of a senior bureaucrat. After apprehending him, the police recovered multiple luxury vehicles, fake government documents, official car passes and blue beacon lights from his possession.
His luxury cars included a Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz C 220. The accused allegedly built the fake identity of an IAS officer to enjoy the benefits and powers of a top bureaucrat. His vehicles were also seen bearing the ‘Government of India’ label.
Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, SHO Wazirganj, who was involved in the checking drive, said that the car of the accused bore a government pass and a red-blue beacon, according to a Hindustan Times report. “Something about his behaviour raised suspicion and that stroke of luck exposed a high-profile fraud,” Tripathi was quoted as saying by HT.
The accused allegedly used a self-styled designation of cabinet special secretary. He probably used his fake credentials to attend official events, according to police. Further investigations revealed that Tripathi had attended several high-profile events posing as an IAS officer.
He also operated a social media account named @Saurabh_IAAS. However, it has been taken down by the police after his arrest. A detailed investigation is underway by Lucknow Police to probe his network and contacts. A case has been registered against him under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
It was also discovered by police that Tripathi used to travel with personal bodyguards to show his authority. He reportedly posted photos with influential people like religious preacher Prem Bhushan Maharaj and several ministers on social media to further establish his credentials as a top government official.