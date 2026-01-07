Fact Check: Will UTS App Shut Down On March 1? Maharashtra Information Dept Says....
The Maharashtra DGIPR has dismissed rumours that the UTS app for Mumbai local and unreserved tickets will be shut down.
The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) has dismissed claims on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app shutting down. The claims circulating online suggested that the UTS app would be shut down from Mar. 1.
The DGIPR said in a post on X, “The viral claim that the ‘UTS app’, used for Mumbai local and unreserved tickets, will be completely shut down from Mar. 1, is false.”
The clarification comes amid the Indian Railways’ transition to its new app, Rail One. The DGIPR added, “Although Indian Railways has begun transitioning to the new ‘Rail One’ app, no official announcement has been made regarding the shutdown of the ‘UTS app’ from March 1.”
The DGIPR further said, “According to clarifications from Railway officials, only the facility to issue new season passes on this app has been discontinued, but existing passes will remain valid, and since this process is being implemented in phases, passengers should not believe rumours.”
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤² à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ 'à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¸ à¥²à¤ª' (#UTS) à¥§ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥¬ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤ªà¤£à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¤² à¤¦à¤¾à¤µà¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.#FactCheck #DGIPRFactCheck— MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) January 6, 2026
à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¥à¤²à¥à¤µà¥à¤¨à¥ 'à¤°à¥à¤² à¤µà¤¨' (#RailOne) à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤µà¥à¤¨ à¥²à¤ªà¤µà¤° à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¤²à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¥, à¥§ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¨ 'à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¸â¦ pic.twitter.com/r6UatrOdbn
Indian Railways Rolls Out RailOne
The RailOne app is a single platform for all passenger services like unreserved ticket Bookings, PNR checks and real-time train updates. Despite the introduction of the RailOne app, Indian Railways hasn’t issued any formal notification that the UTS app will be shut down entirely.
As per reports, railway officials have said the switch to RailOne is happening in phases and has asked passengers not to believe rumours about the UTS app being closed.
Updates On UTS App
One of the updates is the permanent suspension of monthly, quarterly and annual new season ticket reservations on the UTS app. The app will no longer allow the purchase of new passes, but passengers with current passes can continue using them during inspections.
While UTS still handles unreserved ticket bookings, users are now referred to the RailOne app to handle pass-related services.
While trying to book a new season pass on UTS, commuters are required to download RailOne, which has a ‘transfer ticket’ feature. This feature lets active passes and wallet balances to be migrated easily, ensuring transition for passengers moving to the new platform.
Benefits On RailOne
The RailOne app offers a 3% discount on unreserved tickets when payments are made by any digital method between Jan. 14 and Jul. 14 in an effort to promote usage. A 3% reward is now available to RailOne subscribers who book unreserved tickets using the R-wallet. According to Railway officials, this cashback facility will remain unchanged as the transition progresses.