Fact Check: Will UTS App Shut Down On March 1? Maharashtra Information Dept Says....

The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) has dismissed claims on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app shutting down. The claims circulating online suggested that the UTS app would be shut down from Mar. 1.

The DGIPR said in a post on X, “The viral claim that the ‘UTS app’, used for Mumbai local and unreserved tickets, will be completely shut down from Mar. 1, is false.”

The clarification comes amid the Indian Railways’ transition to its new app, Rail One. The DGIPR added, “Although Indian Railways has begun transitioning to the new ‘Rail One’ app, no official announcement has been made regarding the shutdown of the ‘UTS app’ from March 1.”

The DGIPR further said, “According to clarifications from Railway officials, only the facility to issue new season passes on this app has been discontinued, but existing passes will remain valid, and since this process is being implemented in phases, passengers should not believe rumours.”

Here’s the post: