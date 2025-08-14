Fact Check: Is Viral Video Of Orca Attack On Trainer Jessica Radcliffe Real Or Fake?
The viral video circulating on platforms like TikTok, X and Facebook shows a woman called Jessica Radcliffe being killed by an orca whale during a live show at “Pacific Blue Marine Park.”
A video claiming to show a marine trainer, Jessica Radcliffe, being killed by an orca is doing the rounds on social media. The widely shared clip shows the woman dancing on an orca before being pulled underwater. In the video, the voices of the audience can be heard cheering initially, but soon it turns into an alarming situation as the attack unfolds.
The viral video circulating on platforms like TikTok, X and Facebook purportedly shows 23-year-old Radcliffe being killed by an orca during a live show at a place called Pacific Blue Marine Park. Images and videos of the alleged incident show Radcliffe performing with the orca in front of hundreds of audience members before the aquatic animal suddenly turns on her. The images also show the orca getting covered in blood, suggesting an attack on Radcliffe.
Is The Video Of Orca Attack On Trainer Jessica Radcliffe Fake?
As the video gained traction, it sparked widespread debate, with users resharing it and raising concerns about animal welfare and the safety of marine trainers. However, it turns out that the entire video has been fabricated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Experts have found out that the images and videos are AI-generated to look like a real incident. The voices in the viral video are AI-generated, even though they sound real.
This was confirmed after a thorough review of the footage revealed several moments in it showed unnatural movement. Typically, in AI-generated videos, the unrealistic movement of hands and fingers is a clear giveaway. The trainer in the video was found to be depicting movements that are unsupported by the laws of physics. The movement of blood-like liquid in the water, which indicates the attack on the trainer, also did not behave naturally. Experts observed that it lacked realistic dispersion patterns, according to multiple reports.
A few reports also suggest the marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe could also be fake. News outlets have also found out that no official records or reports support the video's claims.
The New York Times reported they did not find any police reports, obituaries, or statements from any aquatic park about such an incident.