Fact Check: Is Viral Video Of Orca Attack On Trainer Jessica Radcliffe Real Or Fake?

This was confirmed after a thorough review of the footage revealed several moments in it showed unnatural movement. Typically, in AI-generated videos, the unrealistic movement of hands and fingers is a clear giveaway. The trainer in the video was found to be depicting movements that are unsupported by the laws of physics. The movement of blood-like liquid in the water, which indicates the attack on the trainer, also did not behave naturally. Experts observed that it lacked realistic dispersion patterns, according to multiple reports.

A few reports also suggest the marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe could also be fake. News outlets have also found out that no official records or reports support the video's claims.

The New York Times reported they did not find any police reports, obituaries, or statements from any aquatic park about such an incident.