F1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Brad Pitt Starrer Garners Rs 32 Crore In India

On its opening weekend, 'F1: The Movie' earned an impressive $140 million (Rs 1,199 crore) worldwide, including $55.6 million in the United States alone. Starring Brad Pitt and executive-produced by British F1 star Lewis Hamilton, the movie earned $25 million on the opening day itself, movie business tracker The Numbers reported.

In India, the action drama has collected Rs 32 crore across all languages at the box office within the first six days, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The plot of this film centres on Formula 1 racing, the fast-paced global motorsport known for its elite drivers and high-speed cars. In the movie, Pitt plays a retired driver who helps a struggling team and mentors a young racer. The film was shot at F1 race tracks during the 2024 season. According to Forbes, the F1 movie had the biggest opening weekend ever for an Apple Studios film.