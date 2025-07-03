F1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Brad Pitt Starrer Garners Rs 32 Crore In India

TrendingF1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Brad Pitt Starrer Garners Rs 32 Crore In India
In India, F1 and Brad Pitt fans have shown continued support to the film, with cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru leading the charts.

03 Jul 2025, 11:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
F1 Movie Box Office Collection India
(Photo source: X/@F1Movie)

On its opening weekend, 'F1: The Movie' earned an impressive $140 million (Rs 1,199 crore) worldwide, including $55.6 million in the United States alone. Starring Brad Pitt and executive-produced by British F1 star Lewis Hamilton, the movie earned $25 million on the opening day itself, movie business tracker The Numbers reported.

In India, the action drama has collected Rs 32 crore across all languages at the box office within the first six days, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The plot of this film centres on Formula 1 racing, the fast-paced global motorsport known for its elite drivers and high-speed cars. In the movie, Pitt plays a retired driver who helps a struggling team and mentors a young racer. The film was shot at F1 race tracks during the 2024 season. According to Forbes, the F1 movie had the biggest opening weekend ever for an Apple Studios film.

While the film’s box office success is impressive, a report by ESPN said that the movie has been made with a $350 million budget. This means that it will need sustained earnings at the box office to make a profit.

In India, F1 and Brad Pitt fans have shown continued support to the film, with cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru leading the charts. The film opened on a decent note, collecting Rs 5.5 crore on its first day. It gained momentum over the weekend, earning Rs 7.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.15 crore on Sunday.

However, weekdays have been slower compared to the weekend. Sacnilk data showed that the collections have dropped, ranging between Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore from Monday onwards. On its sixth day, the movie has managed to earn Rs 3.5 crore, based on early estimates by Sacnilk. 

F1 Movie Day-Wise India Collection

  • Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 5.5 crore

  • Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 7.75 crore

  • Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 8.15 crore

  • Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 3.35 crore 

  • Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 3.75 crore

  • Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 3.5 crore

Meanwhile, the movie has garnered nearly $162 million at worldwide box office. This includes $72.5 million at the domestic box office in the United states and $89.3 million internationally, as per The Numbers.

