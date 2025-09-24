Ex-Amazon Employee Returns To India, Reveals Why Americans Are Miffed With Indians Taking Up Jobs There
A former Amazon USA employee on Reddit, shared a personal account and spoke about toxic work environment and discriminatory hiring practices by Indian managers. The Reddit user says that he doesn't think US President Donald Trump's reasoning (on immigration) is entirely wrong, as there are so many Indians in higher positions who mainly hire other Indians, only to abuse them and their visa status.
He revealed that Indian managers do not hire Americans because they know they can't push them to work 24/7, and Americans won't hesitate to sue if boundaries are crossed. The user said that such practices are not just seen at Amazon but also at other major companies like Walmart.
"Another example is Walmart, which is filled with Telugu managers and employees - the only real hiring criteria seems to be 'are you Telugu?' and you'll get the job. Same with Gujaratis at Intel, where they prefer only hiring Gujaratis. My classmates from University used to go to play cricket with intel employees to secure internships," wrote the Reddit user.
The Reddit user believes that this kind of favouritism can lead to Americans being overlooked for positions. He wrote, "Obviously Americans will be pissed if they see this kind of favouritism. They are not stupid."
The user admitted that their decision to move back was not solely due to these issues but it was a "personal choice" and a matter of not being able to be "on two boats at once" due to the significant distance and visa complications, adding a disclaimer stating that their experience is not a universal one and that they received "really good opportunities to interview" and had a generally positive experience living in a first-world country.
Reactions To The Post
The post sparked many reactions from other users, some of whom shared similar experiences or offered different perspectives on the matter.
One user, MrCrackSparrow, replied, "You know what’s the worst? The ones who abused the system to get the GC and Citizenship will never be the ones punished, it’ll always be the hard workers who don’t come from certain Indian states." [sic]
Another user, plasmalightwave, shared an anecdote about a relative who is a manager at a tech firm. She wrote, "I have an older relative who’s a manager at a tech firm. She was talking about interviews and mentioned she interviewed two people for a role - an American and an Indian. She said she hired the Indian because she was “our caste”. I wanted to throw up." [sic]
User madlabdog said that they have friends from the Telugu-speaking community who are similarly "fed up with this culture."
An American user in the tech industry, BB_147, appreciated their Indian coworkers but also said, "Thank you for noticing this! As an American in tech I love my Indian coworkers. But I really notice how corrupted and rigged the hiring and promotion process has become on many teams, depending on the management. It hurts everyone and it’s one of the most damaging things to company culture imo." [sic]