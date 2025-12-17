'Escape From Delhi AQI?': Tourists Throng Rohtang Pass, Traffic Jam Video Goes Viral

What has stunned viewers and locals alike is the timing: there has been no significant snowfall yet, and the usual year-end holiday rush is still a week away.

This massive, bumper-to-bumper traffic jam, however, has sparked debate on"over-tourism" and environmental sustainability.

Social media users have dubbed the pass "the new Karol Bagh," criticising the lack of regulation. "Rohtang is new karolbagh", Mrityunjoy wrote [sic]. Another user Chhabi wrote, "The mountains look less like a mountain pass, more like a road in gurgaon or greater Noida West full of dirt only." [sic]

A user wrote, "This is one of the most fragile ecological zones in the region, not equipped to handle such volumes of tourists. Beyond environmental stress, it’s also a highly risky zone — landslides, sudden weather changes, and accidents are constant threats." [sic]

While the Atal Tunnel usually provides a swifter route to Lahaul, many tourists still opt for the scenic Rohtang climb, leading to gridlocks that last for hours.

Local authorities usually urge ravellers to check permit availability and adhere to traffic advisories as the region prepares for the peak winter season.

Himachal Pradesh is one of most popular winter destinations, especially during the Christmas and New Year. Light snowfall is likely in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Very light snowfall is also likely in higher reaches of Lahaul and Chamba on December 17, 18 and 19.