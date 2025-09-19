The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Aryan Khan Directorial Hits It Out Of The Park

Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is a perfect tribute to the Hindi film industry. The much-anticipated project, which released on Netflix on Sept. 18, screams "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment!"

Action, drama, romance and a whole lot of Bollywood filminess — that's what the seven episodes series delivers. The star cast includes Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Badshah, Ranveer Singh and Emraan Hashmi, are some of the special appearances that you simply cannot miss.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, as the name suggests, is a satirical take on the inner workings of the film industry. As the trailer hints, it shows the two prevalent sides to those who rule Bollywood — those born at a hero’s home and outsiders.

The story revolves around Aasmaan, played by Lakshya, who enters Bollywood as an outsider and tries to make his next move in the industry after his first hit film. The newbie encounters the movie mafia, a real-underworld don (don't miss his entry), superstar Bobby Deol, and falls in love with a star kid.

Lakshya's camaraderie with Juyal will remind you of Munna and Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS. Along with lead protagonist Lakshya — Juyal and Deol, shine in the series, while the supporting cast holds its ground with strong performances. Bedi's Jaraj Saxena, the once-famous-turned-forgotten actor, tugs unexpectedly at the heart.

With its twists and turns, the show will leave you wanting more. For the SRK lovers, his cameo reveals a fun and unseen side of him that fans will adore.

The series also contains meta-humour, including a scene widely interpreted as a subtle dig at former Narcotics Control Bureau chief Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan in a drug case in 2021 before he was cleared of all charges.

The show has its flaws as some emotional scenes fall flat, and the cameos get excessive. The story is engaging, and the dialogues are a smart blend of cinema writing and everyday conversation — from industry roundtables to paparazzi culture, the show explores it all.

The show is created and co-written by Aryan Khan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The show is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.