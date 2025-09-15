Owen Cooper — All About Youngest Emmy Award Winner For Adolescence
Adolescence was his first acting credit, as the creative team behind the series wanted to cast an unknown actor in the role of Jamie Miller.
Owen Cooper has made history, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the age of 15 for the limited series Adolescence at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Cooper, who was 14 at the time of the filming of the series, is the youngest male awardee, beating out Scott Jacoby. who won the award at age 16 for the made-for-TV movie Bad Ronald.
The youngest awardee overall is Roxana Zal, who won the award for 'Something About Amelia' at age 14.
Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old arrested for the alleged murder of his female classmate in Adolescence. The show is a psychological crime drama, which explores the influence of online 'manosphere' and 'incel' subcultures in cultivating aggressive misogyny in young boys.
Incidentally, Scotty Jacoby also essayed the role of a teenage murderer in Bad Ronald, a work which was not as well received by posterity, ranking at number 90 in the book What Were They Thinking? The 100 Dumbest Events in Television History by author David Hofstede.
Tramell Tillman also made history at the Emmy awards, being the first black actor to win the award for his role as the chillingly professional corporate manager, Seth Millchik, in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Apple TV series Severance.
Tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago, I'm here now.Owen Cooper
Owen Cooper's Background And Career So Far
Owen Cooper, born in December 2009, was inspired to pursue acting after watching Tom Holland's performance in the disaster movie The Impossible.
Adolescence was his first acting credit, as the creative team behind the series wanted to cast an unknown actor in the role of Jamie Miller, chancing upon Cooper when they went to his drama school to scout for young talent. He was among 500 people who auditioned for the role. The rest was history.
Along with winning the Emmy, Cooper also received the Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series.
Cooper was also cast in the role of a young Heathcliff in director Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of the classic Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, which will star Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles.