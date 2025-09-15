Owen Cooper — All About Youngest Emmy Award Winner For Adolescence

Owen Cooper has made history, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the age of 15 for the limited series Adolescence at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cooper, who was 14 at the time of the filming of the series, is the youngest male awardee, beating out Scott Jacoby. who won the award at age 16 for the made-for-TV movie Bad Ronald.

The youngest awardee overall is Roxana Zal, who won the award for 'Something About Amelia' at age 14.

Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old arrested for the alleged murder of his female classmate in Adolescence. The show is a psychological crime drama, which explores the influence of online 'manosphere' and 'incel' subcultures in cultivating aggressive misogyny in young boys.

Incidentally, Scotty Jacoby also essayed the role of a teenage murderer in Bad Ronald, a work which was not as well received by posterity, ranking at number 90 in the book What Were They Thinking? The 100 Dumbest Events in Television History by author David Hofstede.

Tramell Tillman also made history at the Emmy awards, being the first black actor to win the award for his role as the chillingly professional corporate manager, Seth Millchik, in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Apple TV series Severance.