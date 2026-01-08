The Pitt: HBO Max Renews Medical Drama For Third Season

HBO Max has renewed medical drama The Pitt for a third season before the second even airs. The announcement was made at the Los Angeles premiere of season two.

The platform revealed the extension just ahead of the show's US broadcast debut on Jan. 8.

Created by R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt examines the human toll of emergency medicine at a hectic Pittsburgh hospital. Noah Wyle stars as Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, who leads a team through constant urgency, doubt and burnout.

The cast features Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi in a pivotal role. The cast together lend gritty realism by weaving personal struggles into medical emergencies.