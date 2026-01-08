The Pitt: HBO Max Renews Medical Drama For Third Season
Fans in India can watch the Season 2 on JioHotstar on Jan 9.
HBO Max has renewed medical drama The Pitt for a third season before the second even airs. The announcement was made at the Los Angeles premiere of season two.
The platform revealed the extension just ahead of the show's US broadcast debut on Jan. 8.
Created by R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt examines the human toll of emergency medicine at a hectic Pittsburgh hospital. Noah Wyle stars as Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, who leads a team through constant urgency, doubt and burnout.
The cast features Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi in a pivotal role. The cast together lend gritty realism by weaving personal struggles into medical emergencies.
Season 2 picks up 10 months after the first season finale on April 10. It unfolds over one gruelling shift during the Fourth of July weekend, ramping up tension across diverse cases. Gemmill said Dr Robby finally faces his mental health crisis, stemming from grief over his mentor's pandemic death. The episodes blend raw emotion with high-stakes medicine, reports Moneycontrol.
New recurring guests include Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Latitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Zack Morris, Meta Golding, Luke Tennie, Christopher Thornton and Travis Van Winkle. Tracy Ifeachor does not return as Dr Heather Collins.
John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television produce the show. Executive producers are Gemmill, Wyle, John Wells, Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich. Wyle recently won a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his understated portrayal of quiet despair.
The first season earned 13 Emmy nominations and won five awards best drama, drama casting, and acting trophies for Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy.
