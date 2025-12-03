Spotify Wrapped 2025: Arjit Singh Still India's Favourite — Here's Year's Most Streamed Songs

The eagerly awaited Spotify's wrapped for India 2025 was released earlier on Wednesday. Wrapped essentially is like an annual listening report that is personal to each user, capturing the patterns of listenings, most streamed artists and more. While the platform has already released a wrap of the top listening data globally, it has also reportedly released a separate 2025 Wrapped for the top songs, albums, singers and podcasts in India.

Arijit Singh remains India's favourite artist with the position of India’s most-streamed artist. He has held his crown for the seventh straight year. This year also saw the celebrated release of Ed Sheeran's "Sapphire" featuring Arijit Singh on July 24. The original version of the song was released on June 5, while the Arijit Singh version was released as a separate single.

Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal making the list in second and third positions, respectively. Names like AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Sachin-Jigar and Alka Yagnik along with others also hold positions in the list this year.

Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara was the most streamed song of 2025 in India while Finding Her by Kushagra, Bharath, Saaheal followed in second position. Saiyaara, Sahiba and Ishq also made the list of most streamed songs for the year along with other chart-toppers.

Saiyaara by Tanishk Bagchi also took its place as the most streamed album, along with Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon following closely. Other evergreen tunes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanam Teri Kasam also made the list.