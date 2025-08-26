'Getting Married': Taylor Swift Announces Engagement With NFL Star Travis Kelce
Singer Taylor Swift announced on Tuesday her engagement with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on Instagram.
"Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married," Swift said on Instagram.
Swift shared the picture showing Kelce getting down on a knee on Instagram along with the 'So High School' song she wrote about him.
The announcement comes just days after the singer appeared on his podcast.
The couple had gone public about their relationship back in September 2023 when the singer appeared at one the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. She was also accompanied by her mother Donna.
Nearly two years since that day, Swift had supported Kelce's run to two Super Bowls, while he accompanied her through her tours. Kelce's family were there but gave no indication of any knowledge of how huge the news was on the way.
Also featured in the post were several photos of the snowy Montana couples' getaway the pair embarked on earlier this year — including a photo of the couple laughing as they sport coordinating black and white fluffy hats.