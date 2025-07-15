Emmy Awards 2025: Apple TV+'s 'Severance' Leads With 27 Nominations

Apple Inc.'s sci-fi thriller Severance led the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, delivering a shot of favourable publicity to one of the less-watched streaming services.

The Apple TV+ series garnered 27 nominations, including one for best drama, the Television Academy said Tuesday in Hollywood.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s HBO Max scored multiple nominations for the comedy series Hacks, the medical drama The Pitt and the vacation-themed murder mystery The White Lotus.

Netflix Inc., a perennial leader at the Emmys, saw its British psychological miniseries Adolescence pick up 13 nominations, while Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Black Mirror also received nods.

Severance was nominated for top drama in its second season. The psychological thriller follows a group of coworkers as they unravel the mysteries surrounding their sinister employer. Apple TV+’s The Studio, which satirises the film industry and centres on a bumbling Hollywood executive, scored 23 nominations in the comedy category, tying an all-time record set by Hulu's The Bear last year.

Apple TV+ has produced several hit streaming shows in the nearly six years since its launch, including Ted Lasso, which won a record 20 nominations in its first season in 2021.

The company is also making a mark in feature films this year with F1 about the famed Formula One racing circuit. Released on June 27, the movie has taken in almost $400 million in worldwide box-office sales, according to Box Office Mojo. Apple is also expected to win the streaming rights to the actual Formula One races at an estimated cost of $150 million annually.

Despite funneling tonnes of cash into its streaming service and winning accolades for multiple original shows, the company has struggled to turn the buzz into longtime subscribers. Apple TV+ is reportedly losing more than $1 billion a year.

Following the success of Severance, and other programmes, including Ted Lasso, Apple has leaned harder into marketing its shows and climbed in ratings. In recent years, the Emmys have been dominated by HBO and Netflix, but the proliferation of popular shows across a wider selection of streaming options has introduced more competition. Apple's success also highlights the rising popularity of streaming as more viewers shift away from cable.

The Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 14 and air on CBS and its Paramount+ streaming service.