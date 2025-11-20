Employee Earning Rs 70 LPA Gets Pink Slip — Internet Goes Crazy On 'Brutal Job Market' Post
A Reddit post detailing the struggles of a professional laid off by his company has triggered debate on India’s job market.
A Reddit post has stirred an online storm after an IITian narrated his financial struggle of going from earning Rs 70 lakh annually to having "a runway of just two months" following a sudden layoff at a Nifty50 company. The post has sparked widespread discussion about the state of white-collar jobs in India.
The user, who said he was an alumnus of an "old IIT" with 18 years of experience across multiple industries, said the troubles began after the employer initiated a restructuring exercise. "I was laid off by one of the Nifty50 companies due to restructuring," the mid-level manager wrote on r/IndiaCareers community.
The laid-off employee was previously a part of "boardroom digital revolution" projects that had delivered results.
'Everyone Is So Stressed And Sad'
According to the post, life changed almost overnight for the employee. "Was making around Rs. 70Lpa seven months back, now I am back to zero," the user said. The Reddit user described the past few months as "really depressing."
"I have a family and everyone is so stressed and sad," the Reddit user added.
Describing the financial strain, he said, "I had just bought a bigger house, but had to rent it to someone else as I couldn’t afford the EMI without my job. Within a month of this large expense, depleting all our family savings, I was laid off," wrote the user.
The Reddit post outlined that the job search has yielded almost nothing for the laid-off employee, despite "trying every route available".
“I have tried LinkedIn, Naukri, references, consultants…even took the premium services to improve my chances,” the user added. Yet the outcome has been bleak. “In the past seven months, I have only got some calls from consultants and got only two interviews.”
The post highlights the particular struggles of mid- and senior-level professionals in today’s hiring environment. "At this level, even friends can't help much…options are few. I am okay with lower pay, but not even getting calls," the Reddit user mentioned, summing up the frustration. "It's all crashing down and I am hopeless now."
The post concludes with a question that resonated with thousands of readers: "Is it just me, or it's happening to others too?"
The post quickly drew attention, with users sharing their experiences and calling the situation symptomatic of a deteriorating job market. Many highlighted that the market is exceptionally tough, suggesting networking, relocation, or taking a pay cut.
One user wrote, "The job market is brutal and there is no guarantee it will recover in the next year or ever," adding, "Approach early-stage startups. Try consulting. Explore teaching."
Another said that overqualification may be an issue, asking the user to "change your experience and titles as per job requirements."
One user stated that even relevant experience is not always enough, and added that it was a "tough market."
Another comment on X outlined that although new MNC data centres and H-1B limitations may boost short-term prospects, there will probably be fewer high-paying tech jobs.
With possible H-1B restrictions and many MNCs setting up data centers in India, the job situation will improve in the short term. But in the long term, high-paying tech jobs will become much more limited. There will be far more certainty in trade jobs where the work is physical
A user commented this wasn't an isolated case, adding, "a lot of professionals with strong experience are facing the same challenge."
This is not an isolated case, a lot of professionals with strong experience are facing the same challenge.
The slowdown is real and scary.
The post and the responses reflect challenges for private sector employees, even those with professional degrees and high salaries, amid the uncertainty in India's job landscape.