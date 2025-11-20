Employee Earning Rs 70 LPA Gets Pink Slip — Internet Goes Crazy On 'Brutal Job Market' Post

A Reddit post has stirred an online storm after an IITian narrated his financial struggle of going from earning Rs 70 lakh annually to having "a runway of just two months" following a sudden layoff at a Nifty50 company. The post has sparked widespread discussion about the state of white-collar jobs in India.

The user, who said he was an alumnus of an "old IIT" with 18 years of experience across multiple industries, said the troubles began after the employer initiated a restructuring exercise. "I was laid off by one of the Nifty50 companies due to restructuring," the mid-level manager wrote on r/IndiaCareers community.

The laid-off employee was previously a part of "boardroom digital revolution" projects that had delivered results.