Emmy Nominations 2025: Severance Leads With 27 Nods — Check Full List
Apple TV+ and HBO Max dominate the 2025 Emmy landscape, with Severance emerging as the front-runner in a fiercely competitive awards season.
The race for television’s most prestigious honour is officially underway. The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on July 15. Apple TV+’s dystopian workplace drama Severance is leading the pack with 27 nominations.
Trailing not far behind is The Penguin from HBO Max, scoring 24 nominations. Tied for third place are The Studio and The White Lotus, each with 23 nods, marking another strong showing for the premium network.
Among content platforms, HBO Max secured 142 nominations, which is the highest for any network or digital streaming platform this year. Netflix followed with 120, while Apple TV+ got 81 nominations.
This year’s nominations were revealed during a livestream presentation co-hosted by actors Harvey Guillen (Companion) and Brenda Song (The Social Network) on July 15, according to the Television Academy.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will be the host for the Emmy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to air on Sep. 14, 2025.
Here Are The nominations In The Leading Categories:
Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
What We Do in the Shadows
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Hacks
Shrinking
The Studio
The Bear
Limited Series
Adolescence
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Reality Competition Programme
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Drama Actress
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Drama Supporting Actor
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Drama Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance
Comedy Actress
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedy Actor
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Comedy Supporting Actor
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Comedy Supporting Actress
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Comedy Guest Actor
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Comedy Guest Actress
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Writing For A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Writing For A Drama Series
Dan Gilroy, Andor
Joe Sachs, The Pitt
Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
Dan Erickson, Severance
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Directing For A Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Directing For A Drama Series
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day