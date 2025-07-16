Emmy Nominations 2025: Severance Leads With 27 Nods — Check Full List

The race for television’s most prestigious honour is officially underway. The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on July 15. Apple TV+’s dystopian workplace drama Severance is leading the pack with 27 nominations.

Trailing not far behind is The Penguin from HBO Max, scoring 24 nominations. Tied for third place are The Studio and The White Lotus, each with 23 nods, marking another strong showing for the premium network.

Among content platforms, HBO Max secured 142 nominations, which is the highest for any network or digital streaming platform this year. Netflix followed with 120, while Apple TV+ got 81 nominations.

This year’s nominations were revealed during a livestream presentation co-hosted by actors Harvey Guillen (Companion) and Brenda Song (The Social Network) on July 15, according to the Television Academy.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will be the host for the Emmy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to air on Sep. 14, 2025.