Emmy Nominations 2025: Severance Leads With 27 Nods — Check Full List

Apple TV+ and HBO Max dominate the 2025 Emmy landscape, with Severance emerging as the front-runner in a fiercely competitive awards season.

16 Jul 2025, 10:56 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo Source: Emmys/Television Academy/Facebook)

The race for television’s most prestigious honour is officially underway. The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on July 15. Apple TV+’s dystopian workplace drama Severance is leading the pack with 27 nominations.

Trailing not far behind is The Penguin from HBO Max, scoring 24 nominations. Tied for third place are The Studio and The White Lotus, each with 23 nods, marking another strong showing for the premium network.

Among content platforms, HBO Max secured 142 nominations, which is the highest for any network or digital streaming platform this year. Netflix followed with 120, while Apple TV+ got 81 nominations.

This year’s nominations were revealed during a livestream presentation co-hosted by actors Harvey Guillen (Companion) and Brenda Song (The Social Network) on July 15, according to the Television Academy.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will be the host for the Emmy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to air on Sep. 14, 2025.

Here Are The nominations In The Leading Categories:

Drama Series

  • Andor

  • The Diplomat

  • The Last of Us

  • Paradise

  • The Pitt

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary

  • What We Do in the Shadows

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Hacks

  • Shrinking

  • The Studio

  • The Bear

Limited Series

  • Adolescence

  • The Penguin

  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

Television Movie

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

  • The Gorge

  • Mountainhead

  • Nonnas

  • Rebel Ridge

Reality Competition Programme

  • The Amazing Race

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Survivor

  • Top Chef

  • The Traitors

Talk Series

  • The Daily Show

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • Saturday Night Live

Drama Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

  • Adam Scott, Severance

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Drama Actress

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock

  • Britt Lower, Severance

  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Drama Supporting Actor

  • Zach Cherry, Severance

  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

  • James Marsden, Paradise

  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman, Severance

  • John Turturro, Severance

Drama Supporting Actress

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus

  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

  • Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

  • Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

  • Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

  • Forest Whitaker, Andor

  • Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

  • Jane Alexander, Severance

  • Gwendoline Christie, Severance

  • Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

  • Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

  • Merritt Wever, Severance

 Comedy Actress

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Actor

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Jason Segel, Shrinking

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Comedy Supporting Actor

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking

  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

  • Michael Urie, Shrinking

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Comedy Supporting Actress

  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Comedy Guest Actor

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear

  • Bryan Cranston, The Studio

  • Dave Franco, The Studio

  • Ron Howard, The Studio

  • Anthony Mackie, The Studio

  • Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Comedy Guest Actress

  • Olivia Colman, The Bear

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

  • Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

  • Robby Hoffman, Hacks

  • Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

  • Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens

  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

  • Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Writing For A Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Writing For A Drama Series

  • Dan Gilroy, Andor

  • Joe Sachs, The Pitt

  • Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

  • Dan Erickson, Severance

  • Will Smith, Slow Horses

  • Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

  • Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

  • Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

  • Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Directing For A Comedy Series

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks

  • James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

  • Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

  • Seth Rogen, The Studio

Directing For A Drama Series

  • Janus Metz, Andor

  • Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

  • John Wells, The Pitt

  • Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance

  • Ben Stiller, Severance

  • Adam Randall, Slow Horses

  • Mike White, The White Lotus

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Philip Barantini, Adolescence

  • Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

  • Helen Shaver, The Penguin

  • Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

  • Nicole Kassell, Sirens

  • Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

