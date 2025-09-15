Emmy Awards 2025: The Studio's Seth Rogen To Adolescence's Owen Cooper—Check List Of Winners

Business NewsTrendingEmmy Awards 2025: The Studio's Seth Rogen To Adolescence's Owen Cooper—Check List Of Winners
The Emmy Awards 2025 are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with The Studio's Seth Rogen, Severance's Britt Lower and Adolescence's Owen Cooper are among the early winners. With the win, Cooper becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old.

Severance leads this year’s pack with the most nominations overall—27 nominations. While Apple TV dominates the field with its two heavy hitters, Severance and The Studio. Adolescence is another much talked about and nominated show this year.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is being hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Full List Of Winners

  • Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance

  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

  • Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

  • Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

  • Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series: The Studio 'The Promotion'

  • Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or TV: Adolescence

  • Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series: Andor, Welcome to the Rebellion

  • Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series: Slow Horses, Hello Goodbye

  • Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series OR TV Movie: Adolescence

  • Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series: The Studio, The Oner

  • Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors

The Emmys is being broadcasted live on CBS. Viewers with Paramount with Showtime can stream the show in real time, while standard Paramount subscribers will be able to watch it starting Monday through Sept. 21.

