Emmy Awards 2025: The Studio's Seth Rogen To Adolescence's Owen Cooper—Check List Of Winners

The Emmy Awards 2025 are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with The Studio's Seth Rogen, Severance's Britt Lower and Adolescence's Owen Cooper are among the early winners. With the win, Cooper becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old.

Severance leads this year’s pack with the most nominations overall—27 nominations. While Apple TV dominates the field with its two heavy hitters, Severance and The Studio. Adolescence is another much talked about and nominated show this year.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is being hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.