Elon Musk’s Curiosity For Lord Ganesha Wins Hearts Of Indian Fans
Elon Musk is winning hearts online after he shared a post featuring Lord Ganesha. The Tesla and SpaceX chief posted a screenshot of his interaction with Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his artificial intelligence company xAI.
In the post, he asked the AI bot to identify an image of Lord Ganesha. Grok correctly recognised the deity and described Lord Ganesha as a widely revered Hindu god.
“This is a small brass (or bronze) statue of Lord Ganesha, a widely revered Hindu deity,” Grok responded, noting that the idol has several key identifying features. The bot pointed to features such as elephant head, four arms, seated posture and a mouse at his feet.
“Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, the god of beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity. Such idols are commonly used in home shrines (puja rooms) for daily worship. This appears to be a traditional South Indian-style brass murti, likely placed on a wooden pedestal against a red backdrop,” it told Musk.
Musk’s viral post has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with his Indian fans praising the billionaire’s gesture.
A user also shared an AI-generated video of Musk. In it, he wore an orange outfit, which is often linked to Hinduism. The video also featured a tilak on Musk’s forehead. The video showed him greeting everyone with a “namaste”.
Musk’s curiosity about Lord Ganesha likely stemmed from a gift that was presented by the India Global Forum during its visit to the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin on Monday.
“Wonderful to see your curiosity, Elon Musk, about the ‘Ganesh Murti’ we presented on behalf of the India Global Forum yesterday evening,” Founder Manoj Ladwa replied to Musk’s post.
The delegation visited Tesla’s Gigafactory to explore how India could position itself to drive the global electric vehicle revolution.
Wonderful to see your curiosity @elonmusk about the 'Ganesh Murti' we presented on behalf of India Global Forum @IGFupdates yesterday evening. ð— Manoj Ladwa (@manojladwa) November 11, 2025
It symbolises the removal of obstacles and blessings for good fortune in all your endeavours.
