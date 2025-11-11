Elon Musk’s Curiosity For Lord Ganesha Wins Hearts Of Indian Fans

Elon Musk is winning hearts online after he shared a post featuring Lord Ganesha. The Tesla and SpaceX chief posted a screenshot of his interaction with Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his artificial intelligence company xAI.

In the post, he asked the AI bot to identify an image of Lord Ganesha. Grok correctly recognised the deity and described Lord Ganesha as a widely revered Hindu god.

“This is a small brass (or bronze) statue of Lord Ganesha, a widely revered Hindu deity,” Grok responded, noting that the idol has several key identifying features. The bot pointed to features such as elephant head, four arms, seated posture and a mouse at his feet.

“Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, the god of beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity. Such idols are commonly used in home shrines (puja rooms) for daily worship. This appears to be a traditional South Indian-style brass murti, likely placed on a wooden pedestal against a red backdrop,” it told Musk.