Elon Musk Says Social Media Platform 'X Is The Future'; Here's Why
Elon Musk on Tuesday said that his social media platform X "is the future." The billionaire was responding to a post which claimed that the number of visits to news websites is declining year over year while traffic for X is up 22.3% YoY.
"Y-o-Y change in visits for news websites is declining and is already in negative. While traffic for 𝕏 is up 22.3% Y-o-Y and is currently at its peak in popularity," a user said.
The post contains a graph depicting the percentage change in visits for various news websites. BBC, New York Times, The Guardian were some of the news websites mentioned in the post.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday expressed happiness after YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, posted his first video on X.
That’s after a back-and-forth dating back years, during which the Tesla Inc. chief executive traded messages with the online celeb about X’s potential, Bloomberg reported.
MrBeast currently has more than 25 million X followers — still a fraction of his YouTube footprint. His tweet had racked up close to 32 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.
First MrBeast video posted directly on ð! https://t.co/ybWNeiVlAb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2024
Musk’s vision is to transform the social media platform he took over in 2022 into what he calls “the everything app,” or a collection of the services that users now turn to on their smartphones.