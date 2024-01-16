Elon Musk Says Social Media Platform 'X Is The Future'; Here's Why

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that his social media platform X "is the future." The billionaire was responding to a post which claimed that the number of visits to news websites is declining year over year while traffic for X is up 22.3% YoY.

"Y-o-Y change in visits for news websites is declining and is already in negative. While traffic for 𝕏 is up 22.3% Y-o-Y and is currently at its peak in popularity," a user said.

The post contains a graph depicting the percentage change in visits for various news websites. BBC, New York Times, The Guardian were some of the news websites mentioned in the post.