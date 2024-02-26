Elon Musk Says Community Notes 'Failing Here' After His X Post On Microsoft Gets 'Corrected'

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday called out the community notes feature on his platform X after he was 'corrected' for his post on Microsoft.

It all started when Musk posted that he bought a new laptop and claimed that he could not use it until he created a Microsoft account.

"Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up," Musk wrote.

"There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?" he added.

"This is not cool of Microsoft," Musk said in another post while tagging the X handle of the company.

However, using the Community Notes feature, several X users corrected Musk stating that "It is still possible to set-up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account."

Responding to this, he wrote,"Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists."