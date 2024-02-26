Elon Musk Says Community Notes 'Failing Here' After His X Post On Microsoft Gets 'Corrected'
It all started when Musk posted that he bought a new laptop and claimed that he could not use it until he created a Microsoft account.
Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday called out the community notes feature on his platform X after he was 'corrected' for his post on Microsoft.
It all started when Musk posted that he bought a new laptop and claimed that he could not use it until he created a Microsoft account.
"Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up," Musk wrote.
"There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?" he added.
"This is not cool of Microsoft," Musk said in another post while tagging the X handle of the company.
However, using the Community Notes feature, several X users corrected Musk stating that "It is still possible to set-up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account."
Responding to this, he wrote,"Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists."
According to X Help Center, "Community Notes aims to create a better-informed world, by empowering people on X to collaboratively add helpful notes to posts that might be misleading."
Several users responded to Elon Musk's posts by recommending different ways using which he can log in to his new laptop wile others criticised the Community Notes feature. Take a look at how X users reacted after Musk was 'community noted' on his own platform:
Disconnect your Wi-Fi.— Deanin (@Deaniocom) February 25, 2024
It's unfriendly design, but it technically works.
I find the only way to set up windows without an account is not to connect the WiFi when it prompts you. Then it allows you to skip creating/signing into a Microsoft account.— Rob Scott (@robscottnews) February 26, 2024
Connect the WiFi after login instead.
yeah i saw this, they hide it, but if you set it up without internet it should enable you to make a local account, or you can make a new local account— Danielle Fong ðð»ââï¸ð´ââ ï¸ (@DanielleFong) February 25, 2024
itâs a pain! pic.twitter.com/luzL6cAjU1