Elon Musk, Sam Altman Trade Fresh Barbs Over OpenAI: ‘You Stole A Non-Profit’

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are once again at odds, clashing on X over OpenAI.

The flare-up began last week when Altman posted a screenshot of a July 2018 email confirming a $45,000 payment to reserve a next-generation Tesla Roadster. Separate screenshots then showed Altman requesting a $50,000 refund and the email bouncing back.

In response, on Nov. 1, Musk fired back, saying, “You stole a non-profit.”