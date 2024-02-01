Elmo's Innocent Check-In Sparks Viral Mental Health Sharing On Social Media
Elmo's post on the platform X, asking, "How's everyone doing?" quickly gained traction within a few hours of going viral, amassing an impressive reach of 187 million as of now.
In a surprising turn of events, Sesame Street's beloved character Elmo's X account became a platform for open discussions about mental health after his simple social media check-in went viral on January 29.
Elmo's post on the platform X, asking, "How's everyone doing?" quickly gained traction within a few hours of going viral, amassing an impressive reach of 187 million as of now. What started as an innocent inquiry turned into a flood of raw and honest responses from people across various walks of life.
Prominent figures, including renowned journalist David Leavitt and rapper T-Pain, shared their struggles, reflecting a universal sentiment of anxiety and existential dread. Even brands joined the conversation, with Domino's sharing a sarcastic image captioned "totally fine".
Elmo Iâm suffering from existential dread over here.— David Leavitt ð²ð®ð§ââï¸ð (@David_Leavitt) January 29, 2024
Adobe Photoshop humorously stating, "We are hanging on by a layer 🥹."
The emotional outpour continued as users expressed their genuine feelings. One wrote, "The world is burning, Elmo. No amount of tickles can fix this," while another admitted, "Every day I wake up, I know it's not going to get any better until I go back to sleep."
Surprisingly, the phenomenon extended to A-list celebrities and musicians, with West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler confessing, "Resisting the urge to tell Elmo that I am kinda sad," and T-Pain seeking someone to talk to and show him love.
resisting the urge to tell elmo that i am kinda sad https://t.co/v14zfojnnU— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 29, 2024
I'm just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean https://t.co/J4ffrIwjEM— T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 29, 2024
Responding to the overwhelming engagement, Elmo took to social media the next day, expressing gratitude for the honesty shared. In a tweet, the red-furred character stated, "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing"
Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.â¤ï¸ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf— Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024