Cracked Up! Swiggy Instamart Customer Uses Google Gemini Nano AI To Edit Egg Photo, Gets Full Refund

The AI tool's ability to generate flawless, undetectable fake evidence and enable the customer to get a refund shows current verification processes are outdated and susceptible to AI exploitation

25 Nov 2025, 12:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Swiggy Instamart customer who received a tray of eggs with only one cracked egg allegedly used Google's Gemini Nano AI to edit the photo by adding over 20 cracked eggs to get a refund.&nbsp;(Photo:&nbsp;@kapilansh_twt/X)</p></div>
A Swiggy Instamart customer who received a tray of eggs with only one cracked egg allegedly used Google's Gemini Nano AI to edit the photo by adding over 20 cracked eggs to get a refund. (Photo: @kapilansh_twt/X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a post that has gone viral on social media, a Swiggy Instamart customer who received a tray of eggs with only one cracked egg is alleged to have used Google's Gemini Nano AI to edit the photo by adding over 20 cracked eggs to get a refund.

An X user, Kapilansh, recounted how someone ordered eggs on Swiggy Instamart and only one came cracked, but instead of simply raising a complaint, the customer allegedly exploited artificial intelligence (AI) to extract money from the quick commerce platform.

Within seconds, AI is said to have transformed a tray of mostly intact eggs into an image showing 20+ realistically cracked ones.

The post read,"Someone ordered eggs on Instamart and only one came cracked. Instead of just reporting it, they opened Gemini Nano and literally typed: "apply more cracks." In a few seconds, AI turned that tray into 20+ cracked eggs — flawless, realistic, impossible to distinguish." [sic]

According to the account, the edited picture was then submitted to chat support as proof of damage for a Rs 245 refund. The support agent "took one look at the 'proof'," processed a full refund and closed the case without questioning the authenticity of the photo.

"Our refund systems were built for a world where photos were trustworthy,” the post warns, arguing that such workflows are now "up against 2025-level AI — and they're getting absolutely destroyed."

The author adds that if even a small chunk of customers exploits such tools, quick-commerce unit economics "won't just suffer — they will implode." [sic]

"AI isn’t the villain here," the viral post concludes. "The real problem is verification systems stuck in the past.” For India’s growing quick-commerce players, the incident is a reminder that the next battle over fraud may be fought not between humans and machines, but in an escalating contest of AI versus AI.

The post exposed vulnerabilities in quick-commerce refund processes reliant on user-submitted images, as AI tools like Gemini Nano enable undetectable fakes, potentially leading to a rise in fraud rates in quick commerce services like Instamart

While the specific Instamart case has not been independently verified, the scenario is plausible as generative image tools become faster, cheaper and embedded directly into smartphones.

