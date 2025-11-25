Cracked Up! Swiggy Instamart Customer Uses Google Gemini Nano AI To Edit Egg Photo, Gets Full Refund

In a post that has gone viral on social media, a Swiggy Instamart customer who received a tray of eggs with only one cracked egg is alleged to have used Google's Gemini Nano AI to edit the photo by adding over 20 cracked eggs to get a refund.

An X user, Kapilansh, recounted how someone ordered eggs on Swiggy Instamart and only one came cracked, but instead of simply raising a complaint, the customer allegedly exploited artificial intelligence (AI) to extract money from the quick commerce platform.

Within seconds, AI is said to have transformed a tray of mostly intact eggs into an image showing 20+ realistically cracked ones.

The post read,"Someone ordered eggs on Instamart and only one came cracked. Instead of just reporting it, they opened Gemini Nano and literally typed: "apply more cracks." In a few seconds, AI turned that tray into 20+ cracked eggs — flawless, realistic, impossible to distinguish." [sic]

According to the account, the edited picture was then submitted to chat support as proof of damage for a Rs 245 refund. The support agent "took one look at the 'proof'," processed a full refund and closed the case without questioning the authenticity of the photo.