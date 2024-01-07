Earth's Rotation Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And How To Celebrate

In 1851, Foucault accomplished this through an experiment using a pendulum, famously known as the Foucault Pendulum. It provided visual proof of Earth's rotation. The pendulum's plane of oscillation rotates over time, a phenomenon that can only be explained by the Earth rotating beneath it. Foucault's pendulum became a symbol, which is displayed in museums worldwide. January 8 was chosen to mark the day Foucault proved that the Earth rotates on its axis.