Durga Puja 2025: 9 Must Visit Pandals In Mumbai

Durga Puja is about to start, and for Bengalis, it is much more than a festival — it’s an emotion. While Kolkata prepares to celebrate with grandeur, Mumbai too is all set to soak in the festive spirit.

From Maha Panchami on Sept. 27 to Maha Dashami on Oct. 2, probashi Bengalis in Mumbai will welcome Maa Durga with equal pomp and enthusiasm. The city’s most popular pandals promise diverse experiences — some showcasing unique themes, others drawing celebrities — along with authentic Bengali culture, traditions, and delectable food.

Here’s the schedule for Durga Puja 2025 to help you plan your pandal-hopping itinerary:

Schedule

Sept. 27 (Saturday) - Maha Panchami

Sept. 28 (Sunday) - Maha Shashti

Sept. 29 (Monday) - Maha Saptami

Sept. 30 (Tuesday) - Maha Ashtami

Oct. 1 (Wednesday) - Maha Navami

Oct. 2 (Thursday) - Bijoya Dashami

Take a look at these 9 Durga pandals that are a must-visit in Mumbai: