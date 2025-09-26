Durga Puja 2025: 9 Must Visit Pandals In Mumbai
From Maha Panchami on Sept. 27 to Maha Dashami on Oct. 2, probashi Bengalis in Mumbai will welcome Maa Durga with equal pomp and enthusiasm.
Durga Puja is about to start, and for Bengalis, it is much more than a festival — it’s an emotion. While Kolkata prepares to celebrate with grandeur, Mumbai too is all set to soak in the festive spirit.
From Maha Panchami on Sept. 27 to Maha Dashami on Oct. 2, probashi Bengalis in Mumbai will welcome Maa Durga with equal pomp and enthusiasm. The city’s most popular pandals promise diverse experiences — some showcasing unique themes, others drawing celebrities — along with authentic Bengali culture, traditions, and delectable food.
Here’s the schedule for Durga Puja 2025 to help you plan your pandal-hopping itinerary:
Schedule
Sept. 27 (Saturday) - Maha Panchami
Sept. 28 (Sunday) - Maha Shashti
Sept. 29 (Monday) - Maha Saptami
Sept. 30 (Tuesday) - Maha Ashtami
Oct. 1 (Wednesday) - Maha Navami
Oct. 2 (Thursday) - Bijoya Dashami
Take a look at these 9 Durga pandals that are a must-visit in Mumbai:
Bombay Durgabari Samiti
The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti in South Bombay, one of the earliest Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai that began way back in 1930, is all set to mark its 96th year. As per tradition, this year’s Pujo pandal at Tejpal Hall will once again enchant devotees with a distinctive theme — 'Continuity of Kumbh: Faith and Spirituality.'
The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar
The Bengal Club, situated in Shivaji Park, is celebrating its 90th Durgotsav this year. The puja mandap will be designed around the theme “Operation Sindoor” and will showcase the power and strength of our forces in their fight against evil. The concept has been brought to life by Bollywood art director Nilesh Choudhuri.
To recreate the experience of Operation Sindoor, a light and sound show will be presented periodically, with the soundtrack composed by Bollywood sound designer Ankur Tiwari.
North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Juhu
The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is not just a celebration — it’s one of Mumbai’s most glamorous and star-studded pujas. First initiated in 1948 by Padma Shri Sashadhar Mukherjee, it is now fondly known as the “Mukherjee's Durga Puja.”
From Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ayan Mukherjee, and Tanuja to legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the star presence here adds a special sparkle to the celebrations.
For 2025, the pandal promises to mesmerise devotees with a grand recreation of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, one of the world’s most revered shrines of Lord Shiva — blending divine devotion with dazzling star power.
Lokhandwala Durgotsav
The tradition of the Lokhandwala Durga Puja was initiated in 1996 by Bengali families residing in Andheri. It is another popular pandal where you might even spot your favourite stars. At present, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya plays a key role in organising the celebrations.
Powai Bengali Welfare Association' Sarvajanin Durgotsav
The Powai Bengali Welfare Association’s Sarvajanin Durgotsav, located near Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai, is another splendid venue to seek the blessings of Maa Durga and celebrate the festival with friends and family. Now in its 20th year, the pandal will highlight the theme of India’s remarkable achievements in space exploration, including the success of Chandrayaan-3.
Ramkrishna Mission, Khar
Unlike the glitz and glamour of other pandals, the Durga Puja at Ramakrishna Mission, Khar is known for its simplicity and deep-rooted traditions. The celebrations here follow age-old rituals, including Bodhan, Sandhi Puja, and the special Kumari Puja on Ashtami.
Chembur
The Chembur Durga Puja Association is another celebration you simply cannot miss. Its vibrant puja pandal, unique themes, lively food stalls, and evening music shows are loved by all. As in previous years, the pandal is all set to welcome devotees at the RCF Grounds, Chembur East. This year’s theme will showcase the traditional Pingla Art of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.
New Bengal Club, Thane
The New Bengal Club in Thane is a popular Durga Puja pandal in the suburb. From stunning themes and cultural programs to delicious bhog and food stalls, it has something for everyone.
Navi Mumbai Bengali Association Sharadotsav Vashi
The Navi Mumbai Bengali Association Sharadotsav will be held at CIDCO Exhibition Center, Hall No. 1, Sector 30, Vashi. The pandal hosts not only the puja but also a variety of cultural activities.