Dunki OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Is Now Streaming On This Platform
'Dunki', based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.
'Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' has been released on the platform.
"Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home ❤️ Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!," the OTT platform said in a post on X.
Released in theatres on December 21, 'Dunki' collected over Rs 400 crore in gross worldwide collection. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release.
The story of 'Dunki' is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.
'Dunki' was SRK's third release in 2023 after blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', both high-octane action thrillers that crossed over Rs 1,000 crore each at the box office.
Commercial success does matter but filmmaker can’t focus on it and let it colour their vision, 'Dunki' director Rajkumar Hirani said in an interview to PTI in December last year. Hirani said he was happy that people have praised his efforts to tell a human story at a time when audiences are flocking to action movies.
"Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make...,” Hirani told the news agency in a Zoom interview.
"I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films," Hirani said.
(With PTI inputs)