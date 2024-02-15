Dunki OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Is Now Streaming On This Platform

'Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' has been released on the platform.

"Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home ❤️ Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!," the OTT platform said in a post on X.

Released in theatres on December 21, 'Dunki' collected over Rs 400 crore in gross worldwide collection. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release.

'Dunki', based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The story of 'Dunki' is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

'Dunki' was SRK's third release in 2023 after blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', both high-octane action thrillers that crossed over Rs 1,000 crore each at the box office.