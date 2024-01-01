Dunki Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Earns Rs 12 Crore On December 31

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' witnessed a jump in box office collection on its second Sunday. The Rajkumar Hirani directed movie collected around Rs 12 crore India net on its eleventh day, according to a report in Sacnilk.

Overall, 'Dunki' has earned Rs 188.22 crore at the domestic box office, the report said. The movie had an overall occupancy rate of 38.49% on Sunday, December 31 for Hindi shows.

The comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.

'Dunki' has crossed Rs 350 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Sunday.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind 'Dunki', shared that the movie has grossed Rs 361.30 crore in globally.

'Dunki', based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.