Dunki Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Earns Rs 12 Crore On December 31
'Dunki', based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' witnessed a jump in box office collection on its second Sunday. The Rajkumar Hirani directed movie collected around Rs 12 crore India net on its eleventh day, according to a report in Sacnilk.
Overall, 'Dunki' has earned Rs 188.22 crore at the domestic box office, the report said. The movie had an overall occupancy rate of 38.49% on Sunday, December 31 for Hindi shows.
The comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.
'Dunki' has crossed Rs 350 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Sunday.
Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind 'Dunki', shared that the movie has grossed Rs 361.30 crore in globally.
The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
Commercial success does matter but filmmakers can’t focus on it and let it colour their vision, said 'Dunki' director Rajkumar Hirani. He is happy that people have praised his efforts to tell a human story at a time audiences are flocking to action movies.
The much-discussed film comes after Shah Rukh’s blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', both high-octane action thrillers that crossed over Rs 1,000 crore each at the box office.
"Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make...,” Hirani told PTI in a Zoom interview.
His last film was “Sanju” in 2018.
"I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films," Hirani said.
The 61-year-old is known for his unique brand of cinema that focuses on human stories with a touch of comedy and commerciality. His earlier films include the super successful 'Munnabhai' films and “3 Idiots” as well as “PK” and 'Sanju'.
(With PTI inputs)