Dubai Will Train You, Pay You, House You For 9 Months, And Help You Land A Job At McKinsey

Dubai is offering a fully funded 9-month program that trains you in business, pays for your life in the UAE, and opens doors to jobs at companies like McKinsey, Google, and JP Morgan. And yes, it’s real.

The Dubai Business Associates (DBA) program, run under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and funded by the Government of Dubai is now accepting applications for its 2026 cohort.

Aimed at recent graduates and early professionals with 0–3 years of work experience, this elite graduate training initiative covers your international flights, visa, accommodation, full tuition, health insurance, and even a monthly stipend for daily living expenses.

And it costs you nothing.

Often described as an “incubator for business consulting talent,” the programme brings together 30–40 young professionals from around the world, over 50 nationalities have participated so far. It’s open to all academic backgrounds: STEM, engineering, humanities, commerce, what matters is your interest in business, leadership potential, and willingness to dive deep into the UAE’s economic landscape.

Over nine months, associates are trained in business fundamentals, data analytics, consulting frameworks, finance, marketing, and leadership. Real consulting projects with top-tier Dubai-based organizations such as Emirates Group, DP World, and DIFC, complement classroom learning. Associates also get exposure to regional economics and hands-on business strategy across the Middle East.

While the programme doesn’t guarantee a job, it’s designed to supercharge your professional network and resume. Alumni have gone on to join global powerhouses such as McKinsey, Google, BCG, P&G, and JP Morgan.

The DBA supports you with career coaching, mentoring, and placements in Dubai’s vibrant business ecosystem.

Applications for the 2026 intake are open until March 1, 2026. Candidates can apply directly via (https://dubaibusinessassociates.ae), with the program set to begin in September 2026.