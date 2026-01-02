Drugs Case Goes Up In Smoke As Rats Devour 200-Kg Marijuana In Jharkhand Police Station

Trouble brewed in a Jharkhand police station after close to 200 kgs of marijuana was devoured illicitly. The prime accused in the case are seasoned criminals whose ancestors were behind Europe's 'Black Death' pandemic of 1346 — rats.

In 2022, Jharkhand police seized 200 kg of ganja or marijuana from a vehicle. What happened next, was astonishing, to say the least.

After the case when to trial, the sole accused was acquitted. Why? Because the police admitted to the evidence (200 kgs of ganja that had been stored in the police station) being consumed by rats.

An Indian Express report delved into the details of the case and said that a white Bolero vehicle on NH-20 had been intercepted by the Ormanjhi Police in Ranchi after they received a tip off that drugs were being transported from Ranchi to Ramgarh.

When the vehicle was stopped by the police, two of the passengers fled, leaving behind Indrajeet Rai who went on to become the sole accused in the case.

Rai was arrested in January 2022 and remained in judicial custody throughout the trial. Though, Rai's stars aligned in the most unprecedented manner.

A lot of flaws were pointed out by a special NDPS court in Ranchi in the police investigation, including the investigating officer’s claim that 200 kg of ganja was eaten by rats.

Additional Judicial Commissioner-III-cum-Special Judge Anand Prakash stated that the prosecution failed to prove the charges on Rai beyond a reasonable doubt, subsequently, leading to his acquittal through an order issued on Dec. 19.