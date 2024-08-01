Dream Holiday In Ladakh Turns Into Ordeal: Chennai Man Shares Experience
For many, Ladakh represents the ultimate travel destination, with its majestic mountains and unique culture. However, the high altitude can present serious challenges, as experienced by Kirubakaran Rajendran and his family from Chennai.
What was meant to be a relaxing holiday quickly became a distressing ordeal for the family, highlighting the harsh realities of acclimatising to Ladakh’s extreme environment.
Rajendran shared his experience on X, describing the difficulties they faced upon arriving at Leh airport. They immediately struggled with breathing issues due to the thin air. He explained, "It takes a minimum of five hours of travel from Leh City to reach places like Nubra Valley or Hanle. To get there, you must cross high passes such as Khardung La Pass, which is at 18,000 feet. The oxygen levels at these altitudes are very low, making it hard to breathe. Even cab drivers advise not to stay outside at these peaks for more than 10 minutes."
Despite waiting two days to acclimatise, Rajendran and his family couldn't adapt to the low oxygen levels. They had to cancel their bookings and return home. He noted, "Even though July seems to be the ideal time to visit Ladakh, I'm not sure if peak summer affects oxygen levels. This might not happen to everyone, but it's important to be well-prepared and anticipate worst-case scenarios. Ladakh is beautiful, but it may not suit everyone."
Rajendran's post, shared on July 30, quickly went viral, amassing over six million views, along with numerous likes and comments. Many users expressed their support and shared their own experiences. One user wrote, "You took the right call. Ignore the ones saying they did not feel anything. AMS is dangerous, especially for people who lived most of their lives at sea level. One thumb rule for higher altitudes. Trek/travel higher stay for 30-45 mins and come back lower to acclimatise."
Another commented, "Now I am sure you have a new found respect for our Army, ITBP, SSB jawans posted at heights in North and East of India.
Imagine Bana post where our jawans serve is at 23,000 feet. Hope you all are doing well now. The mountains of North are cruel."
A suggestion for future travellers came from another user: "Next time, try planning a trip from Delhi or Manali and gradually increase ur altitude, that might help to see the places you want to without going through such hardships.. Hope you get to see what I saw!!"
