Dream Holiday In Ladakh Turns Into Ordeal: Chennai Man Shares Experience

Rajendran shared his experience on X, describing the difficulties they faced upon arriving at Leh airport. They immediately struggled with breathing issues due to the thin air. He explained, "It takes a minimum of five hours of travel from Leh City to reach places like Nubra Valley or Hanle. To get there, you must cross high passes such as Khardung La Pass, which is at 18,000 feet. The oxygen levels at these altitudes are very low, making it hard to breathe. Even cab drivers advise not to stay outside at these peaks for more than 10 minutes."

Despite waiting two days to acclimatise, Rajendran and his family couldn't adapt to the low oxygen levels. They had to cancel their bookings and return home. He noted, "Even though July seems to be the ideal time to visit Ladakh, I'm not sure if peak summer affects oxygen levels. This might not happen to everyone, but it's important to be well-prepared and anticipate worst-case scenarios. Ladakh is beautiful, but it may not suit everyone."