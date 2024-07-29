'Dragonfly Apocalypse': Massive Swarm Of Insects At Rhode Island Beach In US Stuns Visitors

Michael Grover, who filmed the event, called it a "dragonfly apocalypse". Experts say dragonflies migrate from July to October, moving south from Canada and the northern US to Mexico and the Gulf Coast. They often stop to feed during their journey, which can take several weeks, according to foxweather.com.

Some witnesses described the event as an "invasion" and compared it to a Biblical plague, according to a local television channel. While some people laughed at the sight, others screamed or tried to swat the bugs away with shovels and water pails.

A visitor named Mark Stickney said he was amazed by the number of dragonflies, estimating there were tens of thousands. Another visitor, Helene Dombrowski, and her family saw the swarm as a "black blob" moving towards them over the water.

Dragonfly migrations are common in North America during late summer and early autumn. These swarms form when dragonflies gather for breeding or to feed on smaller insects disturbed by weather or human activity. Despite their large numbers, dragonflies are not dangerous to humans and mainly eat mosquitoes and flies.

"I bet not one single mosquito remained in the state of Rhode Island," a netizen commented.