‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Akira Toriyama Dies Aged 68

Legendary Manga artist, Akira Toriyama, creator of the hugely popular and best-selling Japanese comic series ‘Dragon Ball’ has passed away. He was 68.

Toriyama succumbed to acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, on March 1, his studio announced on March 8.

Expressing regret and sadness at Toriyama’s sudden passing, the statement shared on the official Dragon Ball website from his production house Bird Studio said that he "still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, we would have many more things to achieve."

“We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come,” it added.

According to Bird Studio, a private funeral service was held for Toriyama's family. He is survived by his wife Yoshimi Kato and their two children.