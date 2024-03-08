‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Akira Toriyama Dies Aged 68
Toriyama succumbed to acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, on March 1, his studio announced on March 8.
Legendary Manga artist, Akira Toriyama, creator of the hugely popular and best-selling Japanese comic series ‘Dragon Ball’ has passed away. He was 68.
Toriyama succumbed to acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, on March 1, his studio announced on March 8.
Expressing regret and sadness at Toriyama’s sudden passing, the statement shared on the official Dragon Ball website from his production house Bird Studio said that he "still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, we would have many more things to achieve."
“We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come,” it added.
According to Bird Studio, a private funeral service was held for Toriyama's family. He is survived by his wife Yoshimi Kato and their two children.
Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024
‘Dragon Ball’ is one of the most famous and influential Manga titles of all time. It revolves around a boy named Son Goku who is on a quest to collect magical dragon balls to defend Earth against alien humanoids called Saiyans.
The comic series, which was first serialised in 1984, has spawned anime and film versions, video games and character goods. The franchise is reported to be going strong, with a new anime, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’, announced in October 2023.
News of Toriyama’s passing left his fans heartbroken. Several took to social media to pay tributes.
“Thank you for creating a manga that represents my youth. Rest in peace, thank you for your hard work,” a fan posted on X.
“I grew up with your manga, which became a part of my life. On bad days, the weekly Dragon Ball [series] would help me forget [my troubles]. As a country boy with not much else, it saved me,” read Manga author, Masashi Kishimoto’s statement.
Eiichiro Oda, creator of Japan’s major ‘One Piece’ manga franchise, who credited Toriyama with revolutionising Manga said in a statement that his death was “too soon” and left “too big shoes to fill”.
“To think I’ll never see him again... I’m overwhelmed by sadness,” Oda said.