'Don't Wan't Memes Or Rant': EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Pledges Rs 1 Crore To End Bengaluru Traffic Chaos

Travel platform Ease My Trip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti has announced that he is committing Rs 1 crore to fix Bengaluru’s traffic woes. The entrepreneur explained that his objective is to deploy technology-driven solutions such as Google Maps and satellite data to fix traffic chokepoints in Bengaluru.

In a post on X on Monday, he shared a recent experience of spending over two hours covering just 11 km late on a Saturday night. This prompted him to take up this issue and fix it.

“I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 mins struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here! But I don’t want one more “Bengaluru Traffic Memes or Rant”. I want to fix it,” Pitti said.