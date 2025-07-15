'Don't Wan't Memes Or Rant': EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Pledges Rs 1 Crore To End Bengaluru Traffic Chaos
Ease My Trip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti said that Bengaluru is India’s tech future, and the people building it deserve much better.
Travel platform Ease My Trip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti has announced that he is committing Rs 1 crore to fix Bengaluru’s traffic woes. The entrepreneur explained that his objective is to deploy technology-driven solutions such as Google Maps and satellite data to fix traffic chokepoints in Bengaluru.
In a post on X on Monday, he shared a recent experience of spending over two hours covering just 11 km late on a Saturday night. This prompted him to take up this issue and fix it.
“I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 mins struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here! But I don’t want one more “Bengaluru Traffic Memes or Rant”. I want to fix it,” Pitti said.
I am committing INR 1 Cr to find Bangalore Choke-Points via Google Maps & AL.— Prashant Pitti (@ppitti) July 14, 2025
In his post, Pitti further highlighted that tools such as ‘Road Management Insight’ data on Google Maps and satellite imagery can help the traffic department take focused action.
“Using Google Data and satellite imagery, we can list down all the choke-points and their exact timings in a month. For the traffic department to work on those areas specifically,” he said.
Pitti further noted that he is willing to commit Rs 1 crore for this purpose. The founder will fund a couple of experienced machine learning/artificial intelligence engineers and cover costs for APIs, GPUs and other tools.
“I will start this project when BTP/BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike): Open their raw feeds or API access and name a team, committed to acting on the insights we generate,” he noted.
Pitti further asked his followers to help him connect with people who can contribute to this project.
“Every commuter who’s sick of bleeding time: comment or share. More noise means faster response.”
The online travel agency co-founder concluded his post saying that Bengaluru is India’s tech future, and the people building it deserve much better.
“Tag anyone you know in the Bangalore Traffic Office, BBMP, or the Traffic Commissioner’s office, let this hit the right inbox,” he said.
In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Pitti wrote, "You know the problem is worth solving when EVERY Techie (worth their salt) in Bangalore is messaging you to work pro-bono!"
You know the problem is worth solving when EVERY Techie (worth their salt) in Bangalore is messaging you to work pro-bono!— Prashant Pitti (@ppitti) July 15, 2025
Fill out the form in the comment section to join!
Also still waiting to hear back from BTP and BBMP on my earlier offer ð https://t.co/qmzSN9ESml